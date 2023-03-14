Mistakes when we pee. Without thinking about it we make many. It seems obvious, but there are several suggestions from urologists on the right way to pee that are extremely useful for keeping the entire urinary tract healthy. We already know for example that check the color of the urine it is a good method to identify problems of our body. Urologists have made the list of the most common mistakes that must be avoided.

Never hold your pee

It happens to everyone and if it happens occasionally there are no particular problems. If it becomes a habit, however, we absolutely have to pay attention. A bladder full of pee increases the risk of infections also important, because any bacteria have more time to multiply. Whenever you start to feel the urge then you have to go to the bathroom. There is also a stress-related problem with the bladder, which as we know is elastic. If we keep it full too often, it really loses the ability to be so flexible.

Mistakes when we pee: do it all

Holding even a small amount of urine can multiply the risk of urinary tract infections which can have important consequences. We may not even be aware of it. For example there are people who suffer from urinary retention.

Possible causes range from narrowing or blockage of the urethra, which carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body, or a weak bladder, or pelvic floor fragility. Symptoms may include abdominal bloating, urinary incontinence and urinary tract infections, increased need to urinate more frequently, difficulty starting, and producing a weak or stopped stream.

Peeing too often

In very rare cases the responsibility must be sought in a small bladder, therefore less capacious than normal. But as we said, these are very rare episodes. In most cases there are other reasons. It could be the symptom of stones, prostate problems, a kidney or bladder infection or even diabetes. Unless you drink too much water, the number of times a day you go to the bathroom does not exceed ten.

Mistakes when we pee: abeware of caffeine and alcohol

Caffeine and alcohol have a diuretic effect. They can therefore increase the frequency with which you have to pee. Be careful because if you abuse it you can also irritate the bladder. These habits also have another consequence: the dehydration. Pushing ourselves to pee more often, we have to drink more liquids if we don’t want to encounter this problem too. Generally when we are dehydrated, pee is darker and has a stronger smell.

Watch out for symptoms of urinary tract infections

They mainly affect women, because they have a shorter urethra, but men can also have them. Urinary tract infections can affect the bladder, urethra, or kidneys. The cause is usually the presence of bacteria. Symptoms can include pain when urinating and a constant feeling like you need to go to the toilet. They are treated with antibiotics. If you have more than three a year, you need to undergo specific tests prescribed by your doctor.

Color is important

Underestimating the color of your pee is a mistake to avoid. Of course we also have to remember what we ate or drank. For example, if we eat beets, it is normal for the urine to be reddish. But if it happens to us often we absolutely have to talk to the doctor. Blood in your pee isn’t always alarming, but it’s best to check.

Mistakes when we pee: aAlso beware of too high doses of vitamin C

It is very difficult to happen, even if the cases are increasing with the passion for supplements. The symptoms of an excess of this precious vitamin are stomach ache, malaise and high fever.

