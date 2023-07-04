The 7 Neglected Parts of the Body: Personal Hygiene Can’t Be Overlooked

Personal hygiene is essential. Here are 7 parts of the body that we wash too little, so we put ourselves in danger

After a day spent outside in the heat, especially on these hot summer days, there’s nothing better than a good one regenerating shower. According to several studies, in fact, washing leads to enormous benefits not only for the body but also for personal and mental well-being. A state of relaxation that is good for the body and mind.

The 7 parts of the body that we neglect when we are in the shower

However, we must be very careful because just as many studies reveal that there are some parts of the body that are often neglected when you find yourself in the shower. And the effects could be disastrous, especially for our bodies. Indeed there are bacteria that could evolve and lead to personal health problems. In particular they are 7, which you too should keep an eye on when you wash.

Personal hygiene, the 7 parts of the body that are most often neglected

Let’s start from the navel, the most common mistake ever. The likelihood of infections and dermatitis is very high, as there are as many as 1400 types of bacteria that could lurk and cause pathogens. Watch out too ears. We’re not just talking about general earwax removal, but about the right cleaning to remove debris outwards and not push them inside the auricle.

Same speech for the nails, considering that half of the bacteria that invade daily could cause unpleasant consequences in the gastrointestinal tract. Be careful with your underarms, as failure to clean them could lead to unpleasant odors and embarrassing social consequences.

A separate discussion must be done for intimate hygiene which, if neglected, can cause frequent infections and irritations. We should use detergents that respect the natural PH of skin and mucous membranes. Also feet and skin they are often overlooked. Very harmful germs, bacteria and fungi can be found here.

Be very careful not to overlook anything, as the risks are enormous. As well as hair. Every single area deserves the right attention, using suitable products that can remove every single bacteria and not cause long-term damage.

