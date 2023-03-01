Seven o’clock rules to follow against dementia have been confirmed by a new study carried out in the United States. Research by the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China had already obtained the same result. The Chinese work had focused on those suffering from diabetes, although these are recommendations that everyone should follow to stay healthy and not just diabetics. Here you can find the nine risk factors to lower the risk of developing dementia.

Diabetes and dementia: the importance of lifestyles

The researchers started from the assumption that we are now living in a real type 2 diabetes pandemic. In Italy alone, almost one in ten compatriots suffers from it. Several studies have confirmed a link between this pathology and the development of a form of dementia, among which the most common is Alzheimer’s. The work team thus wanted to understand if the introduction of some rules into one’s life could avert this risk. The results showed that diabetics who follow these recommendations get much less dementia. The results were published in the scientific journal Neurologywhich is the news organ of the United States Academy of Neurology.

RRules to follow against dementia: the Chinese study

The study analyzed impressive numbers. Experts have scrutinized nearly 170,000 people aged 60 and over. Some participants had diabetes, some did not. None of them suffered from dementia at the start of the study. The researchers calculated a healthy lifestyle score from zero to seven for each of them, one point for each of the seven healthy habits. Scientists monitored them for twelve years.

Rules to follow against dementia: the American study

If you follow the seven rules in middle age you reduce this risk. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, monitored nearly 14,000 women in their 50s over two decades. Experts asked participants which of the 7 proposed factors were the ones they were able to follow. In detail, the seven factors reduced the risk by about 6 percent.

Here are the 7 rrules to follow against dementia

The lifestyles to follow are:

not smoking; have normal blood pressure; regular weekly physical activity with at least 2.5 hours of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise; check cholesterol and blood sugar healthy diet with more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fish and fewer refined grains, processed and unprocessed meats; reduced sedentary lifestyle, defined as watching TV less than four hours a day; frequent social contacts and participate in social activities at least once a week.

Rules to follow against dementia: this is how much the risk is lowered

In the twelve years of the analysis, 4,351 people developed a form of dementia.

4% of them did not follow any of the seven rules or only one or two,

11% followed three,

the 22nd was followed by four,

the 30th was followed by five,

on the 24th six followed,

9% all seven.

From the analysis of the data, those who had diabetes and followed only one or two rules had a risk of developing a form of dementia four times higher than people without diabetes who followed all seven healthy habits. Among diabetic people who followed all healthy behaviors only 0.28% developed dementia.

Doctors must insist to patients for lifestyle change

“Our research shows that for people with type 2 diabetes, the risk of dementia can be significantly reduced by leading a healthier lifestyle. Doctors and other professionals should recommend lifestyle changes to their diabetic patients. They can not only improve overall health but also contribute to the prevention of dementia, or its onset later in life.” Dr. Yingli Lu is the first author of the research.

