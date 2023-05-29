The 8 new Dr Group cars arriving with the Evo, Sportequipe, Ickx brands from 15-30 thousand euros

Autumn will herald the arrival of a number of significant additions to the vehicle catalogue. Dr will increasingly focus attention on the models of the new Sportequipe and Ickx brands, which will enrich the range of Dr and Evo. The first wave will include the Sportequipe and Ickx models. Subsequently, the models and Evos will be introduced. Let’s take stock of the situation:

New cars Dr

New Evo cars

New Sportequipe cars

New Ickx cars

Dr 6.0 is positioned as the top model in the lineup of the Molise manufacturer, based on the Chinese crossover Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. This vehicle is equipped with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers an output of 154 HP and a torque of 210 Nm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed continuously variable gearbox, which transfers power to the front wheels of the vehicle.

Dr 6.0 presents generous dimensions, with a length of 450 cm, a height of 174 cm and a wheelbase of 267 cm. It offers a minimum load capacity of 380 litres. Furthermore, a bi-fuel petrol and LPG version is available, which reduces power to 149 HP. Dr 6.0 is available in both petrol and LPG versions, with prices respectively of 28,900 euros and 29,900 euros.

Dr 3.0, in its updated version, is a B-Suv characterized by a length of 4.17 metres. This vehicle has undergone a facelift in the design of the front end and has received a new system of 9-inch infotainment which supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Improvements have been made to the climate system control panel and interior trim. The new Dr 3.0, based on the Chery Tiggo 3x Plus platform, is already available for purchase starting at 15,000 euros for the version equipped with a 116 HP petrol engine, while the version with petrol and LPG 114 HP is available at a price of 20,400 euros.

The Dr pick-up, called PK8, was launched on the market as an improved version of the previous model Evo Cross4. A third variant, the richest, will soon be available under the new Sportequipe brand.

From a technical point of view, the characteristics remain substantially identical: the vehicle has a length of 5.31 meters, a four-door configuration, a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine with a power of 136 HP and a torque of 320 Nm. of a manual transmission, a reduction gear and electronically selectable all-wheel drive. The main differences concern the external appearance and the selling price. The PK8 model offers a distinctive package compared to the Evo version and is marketed at a price of 33,900 euros.

The new Dr 1.0 Evset up according to the specifications of the Sportequipe brand, was presented at MiMo 2022, but has undergone a change of plans and will soon make its debut in the Dr range. This electric city car, with a length of 3.20 meters, is derived from the Chery eQ1 and is equipped with a 31 kWh battery and a 61 HP permanent magnet synchronous motor, which produces a torque of 150 Nm. The declared range reaches 250 km and fast charging with a 50 kW source takes only half an hour. From 19,000 euros.

The range evolves with the introduction of the Evo 3 and the restyling of the Evo 4, which presents new stylistic features, especially in the front part, maintaining the same engine and the complete equipment of the previous version. From 19,000 euros.

The real novelty is represented by the Evo 5, a compact suv of 4.32 meters, extremely spacious thanks to the wheelbase of 2.57 meters and the trunk with a load capacity of 690 litres. The vehicle is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 136 HP and 210 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an Thermohybrid dual fuel petrol and LPG, which allows a reduction in consumption and CO2 emissions. The equipment includes an electronic parking brake, eco-leather interiors, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system, a rear view camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED light clusters. From 19,500 euros.

Il pick-up Cross 4, 5.315 meters long, offers space for 5 passengers with a large cargo bed and is equipped with a latest generation 2.0-litre common rail engine, which develops 136 HP, 6-speed manual gearbox, 4×4 four-wheel drive with electronically engageable reduction gear, a weight of 2,040 kg and a towing capacity of up to 2,000 kg. Despite being an N1 category vehicle dedicated to work, it has a comfortable interior equipped with eco-leather seats, a 9-inch touch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, TPMS and climate control. From 24,000 euros.

New Sportequipe cars

Sportequipe presented its new 7-seater maxisuv which stands out in its market segment thanks to an innovative technical configuration. This model adopts a plug-in hybrid system with externally rechargeable batteries, combined with a petrol-LPG dual fuel internal combustion engine. Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in, is closely derived from the Chinese Chery 8 Pro Max and is one of the many models arriving for the new Italian brand. It is a 7-seater high-wheeled vehicle, also available with four-wheel drive, and with medium-large dimensions.

Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in it is capable of delivering a total power of 320 HP, with a maximum combined torque of 510 Nm and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds. The internal combustion engine is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo, which develops a power of 156 HP, and is combined with two electric motors powered by a 19.27 kWh battery pack, offering a total range of 100 km in fully electric mode . From around 30,000 euros.

New Ickx cars

Ickx K2 is the first model of the new brand. This vehicle adopts conventional diesel engine with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Its design takes inspiration from the world of classic off-road vehicles, in particular from Jeep Wranglerand has a removable roof as a distinctive feature.

The length of the Ickx K2 it is 4.64 metres, with a wheelbase of 2.74 metres. It is only available with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which delivers an output of 162 hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The vehicle is equipped with switchable all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The automaker declares a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour, a towing capacity of 1,500 kg and approved fuel consumption of 10.3 liters per 100 kilometres, with CO2 emissions of 272 grams per kilometre.

Ickx K2 it has a minimum ground clearance of 220 mm, allowing a considerable degree of obstacle clearance. The set-up features 20-inch wheels with 285/50 size tyres, double wishbone front suspension and rigid axle rear suspension. From around 50,000 euros.