The 82-year-old sprinter Hans Schuck

“I’ll do a lap,” says Hans Schuck and starts running on the sports field of the Rudolf Harbig Stadium in Bruchköbel.
Image: Rosa Burczyk

When others meet to play bingo or have coffee, Hans Schuck is drawn to the track for training – at the age of 82. He needs that, says his wife. What’s his fitness secret?

EActually, Hans Schuck has his daughter to thank for all of this. Schuck stood on the sports field in Bruchköbel, red track, grandstands. Next to him was his daughter’s athletics coach, who was nine at the time. She ran in, a few increases. The trainer said, “She’s good,” something like that, Schuck can’t remember exactly. And then: “And you, what are you doing?”

Yes, what about him? Schuck was a 39-year-old postman and had played football in the Postsportverein all his life. But he knew he could run fast. He found that out in 1963, at the age of 20, at the Bundeswehr Army Championships in Koblenz. Schuck sat on the fourth lane in the starting block. He wasn’t wearing spikes, just the old black army sneakers. He ran 400 meters in 50.4 seconds and finished fourth. “Dry,” says Schuck. He means: untrained.

