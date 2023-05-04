The A4 sheet, the rich family, the massacre: the whole story of Kosta Kecmanovic, the child killer of Belgrade

His name is Kosta Kecmanovic, he killed eight children and a guard and he’s not even 14 years old. Yesterday morning, ten minutes after 8, the child killer from Belgrade entered his school and made a massacre. The Vladislav Ribnikar school in the Vrakar district is “one of the best schools in the country”, according to Serbian premier Aleksandar Vucic. Kosta Kecmanovic planned everything on an A4 sheet. The son of a doctor and a civil servant, he took from home the two pistols regularly held by his family and kept in a safe. He had the password. He filled his backpack with five magazines and set off for school. On the sheet he had noted the pattern of the massacre. With a map of the classrooms to cross to kill.

The A4 sheet of the massacre

On the A4 sheet he had indicated the first floor and the list of classes along the corridor. With targets to shoot at. They were called “targets to be eliminated first”. And the list was accurate: VII-2, VII-3, VII-4. Belgrade Police Chief Veselin Milic described his journey: «The History room was near the school entrance. His class had this subject as their first lesson of the day. As soon as he arrived, the young man shot the security guard. Then he turned to the children ». The parents have been arrested. He, not punishable, will end up in a psychiatric clinic. Neighbors describe Kosta Kecmanovic as an introverted but quiet boy. The child killer from Belgrade will also be subjected to toxicological tests. This was stated by Irina Borovic, the boy’s father’s lawyer, according to whom the teenager will later return to the police station for an interview with the heads of social services.

A rich and respectable family

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosta comes from a wealthy and respectable family, and that his father is a doctor and professor. «I’ve heard and read various reports according to which the boy and his parents have serious material problems, even survival ones. But the opposite is true. These are wealthy people, like most of the parents of the school’s students,” Vucic said at a press conference. According to him, those attending the school that staged the massacre are boys whose parents earn no less than 300,000 dinars a month (equal to about 2,500 euros).

The average salary in Serbia is currently around 80,000 dinars (about 650 euros). The Vladislav Ribnikar primary school, where eight pupils and a security guard were killed today, and six other pupils and a teacher injured, is located in the Vracar district, in the center of Belgrade, an elegant residential area of ​​the Serbian capital, with premises fashion, home to several embassies and inhabited by numerous diplomats and businessmen. In Serbia, primary school lasts eight years, and corresponds more or less to elementary and middle school together in Italy. Subsequently you enter the gymnasiums and high schools.

The massacre planned for a month

After the massacre, it was Kecmanovic himself who called the police, already alerted a few minutes earlier by a school manager, informing her that he had shot numerous people. The boy made no mention of the reasons for his gesture. The pupils killed, six girls and one boy, were all between the ages of 12 and 14. Initial investigations revealed that Kosta K. had been planning the massacre for at least a month, was in possession of a map of the school and a list of pupils to be killed. He had always been considered a diligent, educated and ambitious boy, passionate about astrophysics and sports, with a preference for karate and basketball. The first investigations revealed that Kosta Kecmanovic had been planning the massacre for at least a month, he was in possession of a map of the school and a list of students to be killed.

The call to the police

A Serbian parent wrote on Twitter that the boy felt bullied. And that the names written on the A4 sheet were those of the kids who persecuted him. The story was denied by the police. But Kekmanovic had also asked to be moved up in class. And to go to VII/2. A month ago he passed on a history test. And always according to the Serbian media some kids would have rejoiced. From January to today, he and his father have gone to the shooting range twice. The government in Belgrade proclaimed three days of national mourning, from 5 to 7 May. Education Minister Branko Ruzic announced that lessons, canceled today, will resume tomorrow with a minute’s silence in all schools across the country.

