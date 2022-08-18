Home Health The Abruzzo local health authorities are looking for cardiologists and internal medicine doctors: competition for 27 places
The Abruzzo local health authorities are looking for cardiologists and internal medicine doctors: competition for 27 places

The Abruzzo local health authorities are looking for cardiologists and internal medicine doctors: competition for 27 places

Two competitions for medical director were published in the Official Journal and on the website of the Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti. The first for the discipline of Internal Medicine provides seven places for the Theatine company, seven places for the Asl Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, two places for breaking latest news and one place for Teramo; the second, for the discipline of Cardiology, provides six places for Chieti, three for Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila and one for Teramo.

A part of the places available is reserved for medical managers who have a flexible contract in the ASL that announces them and have completed at least three years (in the last eight) of service in companies or entities of the National Health Service.

The rankings will also be used to fill places that will become vacant in the period of validity of the same.

Applications must be submitted by September 15, 2022 according to the procedures set out in the announcement.

