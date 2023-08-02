The Abyss of National Healthcare: Court of Auditors’ Report Reveals Dire Financial Crisis

Report Highlights Dire Financial Situation of National Health Service

A recent report from the Court of Auditors has shed light on the alarming state of the National Health Service (NHS) in Italy. The report, titled “Coordination of public finance,” warns of a looming financial crisis that threatens the provision of healthcare services across the country.

According to the report, inflation is already eating away at the limited funding allocated to the National Health Fund. As a result, there is an alarming projected decrease of 11.5% in healthcare funding by 2024, leaving a shortfall of 15 billion compared to what was originally planned in the DEF (Economic and Financial Document).

Furthermore, due to excessive deficit levels, 15 regions in Italy are at risk of being placed under receivership. If this were to happen, these regions would be forced to implement financial repayment plans and make significant cuts to remaining benefits and services. The ability to provide necessary treatment is already compromised, with seven regions unable to guarantee the provision of LEA (Essential Assistance Levels).

The report also highlights the slow recovery of healthcare services following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nationally, only 66% of hospital admissions have been recovered, with the figure dropping to a mere 40% in southern regions that were already struggling financially. The southern regions are also lagging behind in the recovery of examinations and specialist visits, with a meager 15% progress.

Adding to the predicament are the changes proposed in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), which includes the closure of 414 community homes and 96 community hospitals. Ironically, these closures are expected to be funded using the sanitary construction funds allocated in 1988 but never spent.

The report raises concerns regarding the future availability and remuneration of medical and nursing personnel needed to work in surviving healthcare structures. It questions how general practitioners can be convinced to work in community houses given the existing resistance. Additionally, the report notes that telemedicine objectives remain intact, potentially leaving entire populations in disadvantaged areas with low population density without access to healthcare.

Unsurprisingly, private healthcare providers have used this situation to advocate for increased collaboration and planning between the public and private sectors. However, this would require eliminating the spending ceiling for purchasing services from the private sector. The report points out that the public healthcare system is already struggling with personnel shortages and underpayment compared to other European countries.

In conclusion, the report paints a bleak picture of the NHS’s future and highlights the need for a complete change in vision to restore it to its original purpose. The report emphasizes the importance of protecting the right to health, adequate funding, recruitment, and renewal of contracts. The USB Public Employment union, responsible for National Health Coordination, has vowed to be at the forefront of the fight for these changes.

