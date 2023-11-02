The Addictive Power of Ultra-Processed Foods: A New Study Reveals Alarming Statistics

Study Finds Ultra-Processed Foods Can Be as Addictive as Drugs

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal has revealed that ultra-processed foods, such as chips, ice cream, soft drinks, and sugary cereals, are addictive and can lead to health problems. The study, conducted by Ashley Gearhardt, a professor at the University of Michigan, found that these foods are as capable of developing an addiction as nicotine, cocaine, or heroin.

Ultra-processed foods are industrially produced and subjected to repeated processing, resulting in the addition of ingredients such as salt, sugar, colorings, and additives. The study highlights how the added chemicals in these foods contribute to addiction and make it difficult for individuals to stop consuming them.

The research used the Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS), which measures the degree of dependence on various foods. The scale applies the same criteria used to diagnose substance addiction, based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. The study found that one in 10 people meet the criteria for a diagnosis of substance use disorder related to ultra-processed foods.

A comprehensive analysis of 281 previous studies conducted in 36 countries revealed that 14% of adults are dependent on ultra-processed foods. This addiction has a negative impact on health, increasing the risk of cancer, early death, cognitive decline, and mental health problems.

Commenting on the findings, author Chris van Tulleken explained, “Many ultra-processed foods are addictive in many people. And when people experience food addiction, it is almost always to ultra-processed products.” The study highlighted that refined carbohydrates or fats in these foods cause levels of dopamine in the brain similar to those observed with substances that create addiction, such as nicotine and alcohol.

The research suggests that these highly processed foods, due to their addictive qualities, represent a social challenge. As society becomes more aware of the negative health effects and addictive nature of these foods, there is a growing need for interventions and policies to address and reduce their consumption.

Further research and action are needed to understand and tackle the addictive nature of ultra-processed foods. By raising awareness and promoting healthier alternatives, individuals can make informed decisions to improve their overall well-being and reduce the negative impact of these addictive foods on their health.

Share this: Facebook

X

