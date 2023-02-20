Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe foundation, speaks of “numbers that document a collapse in administrations that has been going on for over a month”.

Three years after the start of the pandemic, and after at least 188,000 confirmed deaths, Italians now feel out of the health emergency. Accomplice the significant drop in infectionshospitalizations and deaths, the administration of the fourth (-31%) and fifth dose (-22.4%) of the vaccine literally collapsed.

This is what emerges from the latest weekly monitoring by the Gimbe Foundation, which reveals that they are 6.77 million people over the age of 5 who have not received a single dose of the vaccineof which 6.43 million can currently be vaccinated, equal to 11.2% of the audience and 0.34 million temporarily protected as they recovered from Covid for less than 180 days, equal to 0.6% of the audience.

As for the third dose, on 17 February last, there were 7.24 million people who had not yet received the booster while, on the same date, 5,946,113 fourth doses were administered, with a moving average of 2,279 administrations per day, down compared to 3,304 last week (-31%).

It is a question, says Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, of “numbers that document a collapse in administrations that has been going on for over a month“. Based on the official audience (19,119,772 of which 13,060,462 over 60, 3,990,080 frail and immunocompromised, 1,748,256 health personnel and 320,974 residents of the RSA who do not fall into the previous categories), the national coverage rate for the fourth doses it is 31.1% with clear regional differences: from 14% in Calabria to 44.6% in Piedmont.

Finally, out of the fifth doses, 466,880 were administered, with a moving average of 1,576 administrations per day, a decrease compared to 2,032 last week (-22.4%) and a downward trend that began at the end of January. Based on the official audience (3,146,516 of which 2,298,047 over 60, 731,224 frail and immunocompromised, 117,245 residents of the RSA who do not fall into the previous categories), the national coverage rate for fifth doses is 14.8% with clear regional differences: from 5% in Campania to 28% in Piedmont.