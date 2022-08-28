Communications

The admission tests for Medicine and Dentistry will be held on Tuesday 6 September

Tuesday September 6 at 1 pm it will be held at the Padua Fair, via Niccolò Tommaseo 59, on entrance test by and single-cycle master’s degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics delivered in Italian.

The test will last 100 minutesduring which candidates and candidates will face 60 multiple choice questions with a maximum score expected of 90 points. The answer options will be five and the candidate will have to identify only one, discarding the wrong conclusions, arbitrary or less probable, on the following topics: reading skills and acquired knowledge in studies (4 questions); logical reasoning and problems (5 questions); biology (23 questions); chemistry (15 questions); physics and mathematics (13 questions). Therefore, reshaped compared to previous years, the new division of the selection test provides for 15% of the test for logical reasoning, numerical reasoning and humanities quiz. The remaining percentage of the test is attributed to disciplinary subjects: from biology to chemistry, from physics to mathematics. The candidate will get 1.5 points for each correct answer; minus 0.4 (-0.4) points for each incorrect answer and 0 points for each omitted answer.

Candidates and candidates will be able to access the exam site in stages, to avoid gatherings, with mandatory self-certification (candidates and supervisory staff), FFP2 mask, keeping the distance and storing your personal effects in the individually packaged wardrobe. The staff of the University of Padua for the surveillance of the tests amounts to about 270 people.

This year in Padua the people enrolled in the test are 3119 (2131 women and 988 men) for i 428 places available (340 in Padua and 88 in Treviso). In the 2019 selection there were 3,056, in 2020 3,382 and in 2021 2,968 candidates (2048 women and 920 men) registered for 414 places (334 in Padua and 80 in Treviso).

Tuesday September 13 at 12, the test will take place Medicine and surgeryi.e. Medicine and Surgery in English languageto which you are 748 registered who will compete for 76 places (in 2019 they were 471, in 2020 they amounted to 625 and in 2021 they participated in 651). The test will be held both at the Padua Fair and in foreign offices di Baku British Council, San Paolo Winner Idiomas, Toronto Centre of English Studies, British Council Beijing, Nicosia British Council Cyprus, The British School of Paris, Frankfurt Provadis, Münchner Volkshochschule, British Council of Athens, Hong Kong ITS Education Asia, New Dehli BC Education India Private Limited, British Council of Lahore, Warsaw Lang LTC, British Council of Jeddah, British Council of Johannesburg, British Council of Madrid, Zurich Flying Teachers, British Council of Ankara, Istanbul British Side, British Council of Dubai, London Mobile Testing Solutions, OHC of New York.

The other test dates

5 September Education and training sciences

7 settembre Pharmaceutical Biotechnologies

September 8 Veterinary medicine

8 September Galilee School

9 September Galilee School

12 September Sciences and techniques of preventive and adapted motor activity

12 September Motor science

September 15 Healthcare professions

20 September Primary education sciences