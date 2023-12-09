The Advancement of Artificial Intelligence in Medical and Aesthetic Surgery: What You Need to Know

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery

Advancements in technology have paved the way for artificial intelligence to be integrated into the field of aesthetic medicine and surgery. This innovation has allowed for more personalized treatments, enhanced safety measures, and improved diagnostic capabilities.

Eva Collar, an esthetician and founder of beauty and well-being centers, highlighted the significance of AI in controlling the bioimpedance of tissues and regulating temperature during treatments. Moreover, the incorporation of a portable 3D camera will facilitate better diagnosis and the ability to predict treatment outcomes.

Gema Cabañero’s Inner Wellness Diagnosis is another example of AI integration in the field. This technology not only identifies external aesthetic concerns but also locates internal causes of these issues, enabling a more comprehensive treatment approach.

Additionally, corneal topography has also been enhanced through AI, allowing for precise measurements of collagen levels, glycation, oxidation, and cellular inflammation. Furthermore, a newly developed app automates the assignment of nutricosmetic plans and aids in detailed case monitoring.

Clinica Martin del Yerro Amselem and Carmen Navarro’s centers have also embraced AI to streamline their processes, although they highlight the irreplaceable value of professional expertise in diagnostic and therapeutic decisions.

In surgical procedures, AI robots have revolutionized hair transplants and liposuction procedures, automating and improving processes. For instance, the MAIL System, developed with Microsoft, has improved the analysis of surgical movements, resulting in more predictable and patient-friendly outcomes.

The ARTAS robot, capable of extracting up to 6,000 hair follicles per day, reflects the significant advancements in hair transplant automation. Dennis Ledenkif, CEO of Robosculptor, predicts that AI will continue to revolutionize the aesthetic medicine and surgery sector, automating and enhancing countless processes.

As technology continues to evolve, the integration of artificial intelligence in aesthetic medicine and surgery is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sector, with experts expecting further advancements in the near future.