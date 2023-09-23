The Advantages of Robotic Surgery for Surgeons and Patients in Urogynecology Procedures

Comparing the Advantages of Robotic Surgery vs Traditional Methods

By Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

September 22, 2023

The latest version of robotic surgery, known as Robotic Surgery 2.0, has revolutionized the field of medicine by offering unprecedented flexibility and precision. Compared to traditional surgical techniques, robotic surgery is a cutting-edge minimally invasive option that provides numerous advantages for both surgeons and patients.

Dr. Daniela Carlos Pons, a urogynecologist, highlights the remarkable benefits of robotic surgery, particularly in urogynecology. Traditionally, urogynecological surgeries involved either vaginal or abdominal procedures, with the latter using a mesh to elevate prolapse, the falling of the vaginal walls, rectum, and womb. Dr. Carlos Pons explains that using robotics for this type of surgery produces incredible differences compared to open techniques.

Open techniques involve large incisions, similar to a cesarean section, which carry various risks such as infections, hernias, chronic pain, and longer recovery periods. However, with minimally invasive robotic surgery, patients can generally return home the next day and are less susceptible to complications such as blood clots and pneumonia.

Dr. Carlos Pons further emphasizes that comparing robotic surgery with laparoscopy reveals several advantages for both surgeons and patients. Procedures involving mesh, such as correcting prolapse or treating hernias, require precise sutures to ensure the mesh lies flat and reaches inaccessible areas. The use of robotic surgery enables surgeons to access deep pelvic spaces, provide better grip and lift, and observe blood vessels and nerves more effectively, thereby reducing surgical risks.

In addition to prolapse and hernias, other urogynecological conditions such as pelvic floor disorders encompass prolapse, descent, urinary and fecal incontinence. It is crucial to carefully evaluate each patient’s situation before proceeding with any type of intervention, ensuring the most appropriate and comprehensive treatment.

Looking towards the future, Dr. Carlos Pons highlights the importance of developing individualized surgical techniques and materials, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments for urogynecological conditions.

