In the heart of the Le Marais district, in Paris, a large atrium dominated by a large round sculpture opens from a timid double introverted window: organic silhouettes, light shades and prevailing minimalism immediately make us think of one of those elegant boutiques to which Scandinavian taste has long had us get used to the “south” here too. Yet, the space in question, perched on three levels, is not a fashion atelier and, even less, given the solemnity of the setting, a contemporary art gallery. It’s a center dedicated to aesthetic medicinewhere mind and body find harmony and balance in a synthesis of perfect shapes.

“Trying to maintain a point of view opposite to that of the aseptic medical universe, the GRAMME architects they proposed a sensual and warm intervention “, reads the note describing the project. A total restoration intervention where every detail has been thought out, designed, at the service of comfort, both for the professionals and for the patients. cliché of exuberant luxury, the Aesthé rooms they tell the sense of proportion and the taste for measure in a frame full of light. “The textures and surfaces of the various materials invite curiosity, strolls and caresses. They return a certain preciousness without ever appearing sumptuous”.

G R A M M E presents the interior design of Aesthé, Paris Ludovic Balay

Made in collaboration with Les Architectes des Bâtiments de France, Romain Freychet and Antoine Prax, duo of GRAMME, took care to preserve the architectural quality of the original building and to add a series of technical details that would encourage ventilation between the rooms and the maintenance of the correct temperature. The protagonist is a distillation of furniture with round profiles, of a few decorative elements – mostly vases and furnishings in terracotta and wood – and of welcoming and reassuring shades. Thus, while the creamy white chases honey and chocolate, the ceramic bounces off the stone.

www.g-r-a-m-m-e.fr