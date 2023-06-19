The AIDS toll-free telephone turns 36 and expands the service – Healthcare

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 19 – For the 36th anniversary of the beginning of its activity, the AIDS and sexually transmitted infections toll-free telephone of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità is expanding and will be available from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 19.00.



On June 20, 1987, the toll-free telephone number 800 861061 was activated within the Infectious Diseases Department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. The toll-free number provides, anonymously and free of charge, a personalized intervention, based on solid scientific foundations. On Mondays and Thursdays, there is also a legal consultant, engaged in providing indications for the protection of rights, and favoring the overcoming of all forms of discrimination and stigma linked to HIV, AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections Transmitted.



Over the years the telephone counseling service, until now only available from 13.00 to 18.00, has incessantly implemented a rigorous primary and secondary prevention intervention, also responding to new information needs, such as those that emerged following the health emergency from Covid-19 and, starting from the summer of 2022, the diffusion of Mpox.



In addition, the telephone service, recalls the Ministry of Health on the website, interfaces and integrates with the United against Aids site, engaged in the online dissemination of scientific information, the Aids Rete, a network of 13 telephone counseling services, present in different regions, the [email protected] email service dedicated to deaf people, and finally the ‘uniticontrolaids’ Skype contact, to reach users outside national borders. (HANDLE).



