THE AIDS VIRUS TRANSFORMED AND USED TO CURE SERIOUS DISEASES

An extraordinary victory for Italian research, which also redeems past basenesses such as “you can’t eat with culture”.

Instead, together with research, human lives are saved and sectors of the production of medicines are innovated. I am referring to the all-Italian discovery made by the deputy director of the San Raffaele in Milan for gene therapy, Alessandro Aiuti, son of the well-known immunologist Fernando who led a battle against AIDS and the prejudices that accompanied him more than forty years ago.

Alessandro Aiuti and his research group have modified the HIV virus (Human immunodeficiency virus) by “emptying” it of its virulence and transforming it into a dedicated drug to treat children suffering from serious genetic diseases.

The research began many years ago and concerned how to treat a serious immunodeficiency, ADA-SCID produced by a defective gene, which condemns you to live isolated in a “bubble”: ADA-SCID also known as bubble children syndrome , is a rare disease, which resets the immune defenses making even the most common infections potentially fatal and almost harmless for healthy people.

The drug Strimvelis, is the gene therapy, for ADA-SCID on the market since 2016, has recently obtained the favorable opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for maintaining it on the market for another 5 years.

A therapy resulting from the all-Italian research conducted by Alessandro Aiuti and his team.

The first viruses to be genetically manipulated were retroviruses, but they posed problems. Scientists then focused on another type of viral vector: lentiviral vectors derived from the HIV virus.

Last year, Libmeldy was approved by the European Medicines Agency, which treats a serious progressive neurovegetative disease.

Alessandro Aiuti tells this extraordinary story together with a biotechnologist Annamaria Zaccheddu in a book entitled: “The unexpected cure. HIV from plague of the century to precision drug”.

The book tells the story of four decades of AIDS (Acquired immune deficiency syndrome) the “acquired immune deficiency syndrome”.

In people with AIDS the immune defenses are greatly weakened, due to the presence of the HIV virus they are no longer able to counteract the onset of infections and diseases caused by other viruses, bacteria or fungi.

A story that is intertwined with Aid father and son and their battles to cure the sick and the research that led to the two drugs.

AIDS is cured today, but it has infected tens of millions of people and caused millions of deaths.

HIV from an invincible virus has been transformed into a cure tool.

Small patients arrive at the San Raffaele in Milan from all over the world and the book deals with very topical aspects of general value, such as support for research in the health field, the right to care which every human being has and the centrality of the relationship between patient and the doctor.

Research and innovation as an engine for growth and, in the field of health, as a tool for saving lives.

Among the top 1,000 European companies in terms of R&D spending, Italy accounts for only 50. That is 5% of the total, compared to 12% of the weight of Italian GDP in the EU. Germany has 285, France has 149, Sweden even 152. Only 9 Italian companies invest more than 500 million euros a year in R&D.

A rethink and relaunch in R & D would be more appropriate and useful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

