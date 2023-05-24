Home » The Aifa board asks for further information on the reimbursement of the contraceptive pill – Health
The Aifa board asks for further information on the reimbursement of the contraceptive pill – Health

The AIFA Board of Directors has acknowledged that the Agency’s advisory commissions have not yet elaborated precise indications on the age groups to which the contraceptive pill can be granted free of charge, on the methods of distribution and on the costs for the National Health System in the various scenarios of adoption of reimbursement. Therefore, the Board of Directors found that the essential elements for deliberation did not exist and asked for further information.
Furthermore, the Council undertakes to activate a negotiation table with the supervisory Ministries and the Conference of the Regions.

