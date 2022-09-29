When a headache is persistent and continuous over time, it could indicate a state of alarm, it is the body that sends signals.

Much of the population suffers from migraines and chronic headaches. One in three people he undergoes it at least twice a month, and this is determined by many factors. When it is cyclical, there is no need to worry, it is a normal ailment, very common among adults. When this is continuous, however, it could indicate a precarious state of health. Health that should be monitored.

Most headaches are related to stress, little sleep, smoking and alcohol. Stress, above all, involves a number of negative effects on the body, and severely weakens it. Anxiety and worries, as we know, greatly affect psychophysical well-being. A persistent headache, however, is not related to stress, and could be a wake-up call from the body.

Persistent headache: this could be a symptom of health problems

Migraines can vary in intensity and duration. Scientifically, this can last up to three consecutive days, starting from a minimum of four hours. The migraine state it arises when the headache exceeds three consecutive days. At this point, it is necessary to find out the reason for the pain, through a specialist visit.

Often, a migraine is associated with nausea, vomiting, or other scattered pains. If the headache continues over time, it becomes a chronic case. At this point, painkillers are of little use, as its origin must be investigated. Numerous diseases are associated with chronic headache, from the most severe, such as a brain tumorto the lack of minerals and vitamins.

In the most acute cases, moreover, epileptic seizures could also occur. However, in most cases, migraines are associated or a period of stressoppure a improper nutrition. In any case, the disorder is fought through a healthy diet, taking all the nutrients that our body requires, as well as healthy physical activity.

Sport, for example, is very important, because it releases stress and clears the mind, causing blood to flow to the head and improving blood circulation. In all this, of course, it is always good to limit smoking and alcohol. As for the right diet to follow, you need to consume foods rich in minerals and vitamins.

Magnesium and potassium are essential, as is the Vitamin B. Releasing stress is the key word, so meditation, yoga, or any other relaxing activity for the mind and muscles are also useful.