Home Health the alarm bell thrown by the body
Health

the alarm bell thrown by the body

by admin
the alarm bell thrown by the body

When a headache is persistent and continuous over time, it could indicate a state of alarm, it is the body that sends signals.

Girl with migraine (Pixabay)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Much of the population suffers from migraines and chronic headaches. One in three people he undergoes it at least twice a month, and this is determined by many factors. When it is cyclical, there is no need to worry, it is a normal ailment, very common among adults. When this is continuous, however, it could indicate a precarious state of health. Health that should be monitored.

Most headaches are related to stress, little sleep, smoking and alcohol. Stress, above all, involves a number of negative effects on the body, and severely weakens it. Anxiety and worries, as we know, greatly affect psychophysical well-being. A persistent headache, however, is not related to stress, and could be a wake-up call from the body.

Persistent headache: this could be a symptom of health problems

causes headache
Man with head pain (Pixabay)

Migraines can vary in intensity and duration. Scientifically, this can last up to three consecutive days, starting from a minimum of four hours. The migraine state it arises when the headache exceeds three consecutive days. At this point, it is necessary to find out the reason for the pain, through a specialist visit.

Often, a migraine is associated with nausea, vomiting, or other scattered pains. If the headache continues over time, it becomes a chronic case. At this point, painkillers are of little use, as its origin must be investigated. Numerous diseases are associated with chronic headache, from the most severe, such as a brain tumorto the lack of minerals and vitamins.

See also  OLED display and Windows 11: all the news from Asus on notebooks

In the most acute cases, moreover, epileptic seizures could also occur. However, in most cases, migraines are associated or a period of stressoppure a improper nutrition. In any case, the disorder is fought through a healthy diet, taking all the nutrients that our body requires, as well as healthy physical activity.

Sport, for example, is very important, because it releases stress and clears the mind, causing blood to flow to the head and improving blood circulation. In all this, of course, it is always good to limit smoking and alcohol. As for the right diet to follow, you need to consume foods rich in minerals and vitamins.

Magnesium and potassium are essential, as is the Vitamin B. Releasing stress is the key word, so meditation, yoga, or any other relaxing activity for the mind and muscles are also useful.

You may also like

Cocaine and anabolics in the gym bag, hashish...

Epilepsy, myths and advice for dealing with crises

According to an Australian study, people who drink...

death in less than a month

Want to disappear or run away: what it...

Lancet: the pandemic could have been managed better

Covid today Italy, 36,632 infections and 48 deaths:...

Florence, opens the “Health Gym” a new reality...

No homes and community hospitals: for FdI the...

Charlene of Monaco, “Psychotherapeutic treatments”, devastating situation, health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy