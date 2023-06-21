the alarm bells that we should not ignore

Introduction

Il cholesterol it is a lipid substance essential for the proper functioning of our body. However, when blood cholesterol levels become excessive, health risks can increase. In this article, we will explore the symptoms eh alarm bells associated with high cholesterol, offering important information for the first-time audience. Some strategies for keeping cholesterol levels under control will also be presented.

The alarm bells of high cholesterol

Often, high cholesterol causes no obvious symptoms, which is why it’s often referred to as the “silent killer.” However, there are some signs that can be considered red flags. Paying attention to these symptoms can help you recognize a high cholesterol problem early and take the necessary precautions:

Xanthelasma – small yellowish or grayish growths that form on the skin around the eyes or on other areas of the body. These growths are often associated with excess cholesterol in the blood.

Corneal arc – a whitish-grey ring around the colored part of the eye (iris). This sign may indicate high cholesterol levels.

Chest pain – if you experience chest pain or pressure, it could be a sign of a buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries, often related to high cholesterol levels.

Articolar pains High cholesterol can cause inflammation in the joints, causing pain and stiffness.

Digestive problems – some people with high cholesterol may experience digestive upset, such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Alarm bells

In addition to the symptoms mentioned above, there are other red flags that should prompt you to investigate the presence of high cholesterol:

Family history – if there are close relatives (parents or siblings) affected by high cholesterol, the risk of developing it is higher.

Sedentary lifestyle – lack of regular physical activity can contribute to an increase in blood cholesterol.

Unbalanced power supply A diet high in saturated and trans fats can raise cholesterol. Conversely, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help keep it under control.

Obesity – overweight and obesity are often associated with high cholesterol.

Old age – with aging, cholesterol levels can naturally rise.

Prevention and treatment of high cholesterol

Prevention and treatment of high cholesterol require a holistic approach. The following are some strategies that can help keep cholesterol levels in check:

Healthy eating – follow a balanced diet, rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and lean protein sources. Reducing your intake of saturated and trans fats is key to keeping your cholesterol levels low.

Regular physical activity – Regular exercise can help lower blood cholesterol. It is recommended that you devote at least 30 minutes a day to an aerobic activity, such as walking, swimming or cycling.

Weight management Maintaining a healthy weight can help lower cholesterol. If you are overweight or obese, it is important to adopt a balanced weight loss plan under the supervision of a professional.

Avoid smoking Cigarette smoke damages artery walls and increases the risk of high cholesterol. Quitting smoking or avoiding secondhand smoke is essential for cardiovascular health.

Regular medical checkup Regular medical checkups are essential for monitoring blood cholesterol levels and assessing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Your doctor can prescribe lipid-lowering drugs if needed. Conclusions

High cholesterol can pose a significant health risk if not addressed properly. Paying attention to the symptoms and warning signs associated with high cholesterol is essential in order to intervene in a timely manner. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular physical activity and regular medical checkups, can help keep cholesterol levels in check and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

