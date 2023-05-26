the alarm bells to know and monitor

The first symptoms of the most common male neoplasm.

Il prostate cancer it is one of the most common forms of cancer among men – it is the most common in adult male population – and its early diagnosis can make all the difference in treatment and prognosis.

Although it is more common in older men, it is important that awareness of the alarm bells applies to all ages.

Prostate cancer.

Common symptoms

Urinary problems

One of the first symptoms that could indicate a prostate cancer and the change in urination patterns. These can include the needing to urinate more often, especially at night (nocturia)a burning sensation or pain when urinatingthe presence of blood in the urine or semen, or a difficulty in starting or holding urine.

Weak or interrupted urine stream

Another common manifestation of prostate cancer is a weak or interrupted urine stream. Men may notice that their urine stream is less powerful or that they experience interruptions when urinating. This symptom could be caused by a enlarged prostate that compresses the urethra.

Ache

Some men with prostate cancer they can experience pain in the pelvic area, lower back or buttocks. These symptoms may indicate that the cancer has spread beyond the prostate to other parts of the body.

Erection problems

In more advanced cases, prostate cancer can affect the sexual sphere. Men may notice a decrease in libido, difficulty getting or keeping an erection (erectile dysfunction), or painful ejaculation.

Unintentional weight loss: In some cases, prostate cancer can cause sudden, unintentional weight loss. This may be a sign of a more advanced stage of the disease, where the cancer has started to spread to other parts of the body.

Monitoring and prevention

It is vital for men to be aware of the symptoms mentioned above and to monitor their prostate health. If you experience one or more of these symptoms, you should see a doctor for an appropriate evaluation.

In addition, there are some measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer or to detect it at an early stage.

The men over 50 years oldor those at high risk, should consider it regular screening for prostate cancer. This may include blood testing for prostate specific antigen level, but also digital rectal examination.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer. It is essential to follow one balanced diet rich in fruit, vegetables and whole grains, limiting the consumption of saturated fats and red meatdoing regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight.

Chronic stress can negatively affect the immune system and increase the risk of developing various diseases, including prostate cancer. Men should look for healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, yoga or meditation.

Smoking has been associated with an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. Stop smoking o Avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke may help reduce your overall risk of cancer.

