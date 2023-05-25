Home » the alarm bells to know and monitor
the alarm bells to know and monitor

Find out the breast cancer warning signs every woman should know.

Il breast cancer it is one of the most common forms of cancer among women. Its prevention and early recognition play a key role in improving the chances of recovery. Knowing the alarm bells and knowing how to monitor them is essential to protect your health.

Abnormal lumps or masses

One of the warning signs of breast cancer is the presence of abnormal lumps or masses that can be felt or noticed during theself-examination o l’visual exam. It is important to be aware of changes in the texture or shape of your breasts and to report any abnormalities to your doctor promptly.

Changes in the appearance of the breasts

Paying attention to changes in the appearance of the breast can be crucial in the early diagnosis of breast cancer. Symptoms like skin thickening, redness, roughness, “orange peel” skin o nipple retraction they can be warning signs that require medical evaluation.

Abnormal discharge from the nipple

The presence of abnormal secretions, such as blood or liquid that is clear or different in color from breast milk, leaking from the nipple can be a warning sign of breast cancer. It is important to report any abnormality in this regard to your doctor immediately.

Persistent pain

While breast pain can be a common and often benign symptom, pain that persists or gets worse over time could be a warning sign of breast cancer. It is important to distinguish between normal pain and pain that requires medical attention.

How to tell if a breast lump is benign or malignant.

Changes in the axillary lymph nodes

Swellings or bumps in the lymph nodes in the armpit can be a warning sign of breast cancer. Monitoring them regularly during self-examination can help spot any abnormalities to report to your doctor.

Importance of prevention and regular monitoring

Breast cancer prevention includes a healthy lifestyle, regular screening tests, and breast self-examination. Regular monitoring for red flags and paying attention to changes in the breast are essential for early detection of any signs of breast cancer.

