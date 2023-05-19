the alarm bells to know

Il glaucoma is a chronic eye disease that can lead to irreversible vision loss. This happens when the optic nerve, which is responsible for transmitting visual information to the brain, becomes damaged.

This can happen gradually without causing any noticeable symptoms, which is why glaucoma is often referred to as “silent thief of sight“. However, knowing the warning signs of glaucoma is crucial for early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

Blurred or reduced vision

Blurred or reduced vision is one of the first warning signs of glaucoma. People with glaucoma may notice a decrease in visual clarity, especially in the lateral areas of the visual field. This loss of peripheral vision, known as “tunnel vision“, can progress slowly over time if left untreated.

Distorted vision

Glaucoma can cause images to be distorted or distorted. Straight lines can appear curved or wavy, which can affect your ability to perceive objects and distances correctly.

Eye pain or discomfort

In some cases of glaucoma, symptoms such as ache o eye discomfort. This may include a feeling of pressure or tightness in the eyes, heachache e pain around the eyes. However, it’s important to note that many people with glaucoma experience no symptoms until late in the disease.

Rainbow vision or halos around lights

Another glaucoma warning sign is the perception of rainbows or halos around lights. This symptom may occur at night or in low light environments. Rainbows or halos can be signs of increased intraocular pressurean important risk factor for the development of glaucoma.

Risk factors

In addition to the symptoms, it is important to know the risk factors associated with glaucoma. These include advanced age, a family history of glaucoma, the diabetes, high blood pressure, long-term use of corticosteroids, a previous eye injury or surgery, and myopia. People with one or more of these risk factors should have regular eye exams to assess the health of their eyes.

Importance of early diagnosis

Early diagnosis of glaucoma is essential to prevent disease progression and preserve vision. Regular eye exams, including tonometers to measure intraocular pressure, visual field tests to evaluate peripheral vision, and examination of the optic nerve, are essential for early detection of any signs of glaucoma. Once diagnosed, glaucoma can be managed effectively with treatments such as eye drops, oral medications, or appropriate surgery.

