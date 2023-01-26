“We are in a downhill” but “risky” situation for his life: speaking, in an interview with Shockwave Radiois the doctor Angelica Millia whom he visited in prison Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist held under the 41 bis regime and on hunger strike for 100 days to protest against the harsh prison. Responding to a question about the possibility that Cospito would risk his life, Milia replied bluntly: “Yes, in my opinion, yes”. According to the doctor, Cospito struggles to walk “and is also using a wheelchair: all the values ​​are declining and there is a risk of cerebral edema”.

“The speech can change at any moment. The moment he overcomes glycemic catabolism he risks », she said. The doctor explained that all levels have decreased: blood count, lymphocytes, leukocytes, “all those blood cells that are used to fight infections”.

During the night the situation worsened because the anarchist slipped in the shower, perhaps due to fainting, and broke his nose. He was immediately transferred to the emergency room where he was treated, “but he has lost a lot of blood, he is weak, he has difficulty in having normal body thermoregulation”, explained the doctor. “He has very low platelets” added Milia, clarifying that “even a small cut can cause heavy bleeding which, given his general health conditions and the fact that he hasn’t eaten for 100 days, can have very serious consequences”.

«After the fall tonight and the treatment received in the clinic, he is now very tried but the pain in the nose has reduced. However, he is unable to have normal thermoregulation, he wears three trousers and four sweaters to try to warm up. It is clear – he concluded – that he cannot continue to stay in this prison, he must be transferred to a facility that can guarantee him adequate health care ».

The appeals

An appeal for his release was launched Julian Castellino, founder of Italia Libera and former leader of Forza Nuova: «The umpteenth clinical picture outlined by Alfredo Cospito’s trusted doctor to his defense lawyer is extremely dramatic. Alfredo is about to die. There’s no more time, he has to get out of the 41 bis for him to be saved ».

Also for Luana Zanella e Peppe de Cristofaro, group leader in the House and Senate of the Alliance Verdi e Sinistra, «Alfredo Cospito’s conditions are slowly deteriorating, according to what his lawyer has announced. Unfortunately we were waiting for this update. Faced with the very serious danger to life that a detained person is running, considering that Minister Nordio has not so far decided to accept the appeal for the life of Alfredo Cospito, we ask that President Mattarella intervene with the constitutional instruments at his disposal , in order to prevent a dramatic conclusion of this affair”.

Massimiliano Iervolino, Giulia Crivellini e Igor Boni, secretary, treasurer and president of the Italian Radicals, explained in a note that they will not resign themselves «to the confrontation that has arisen over the Alfredo Cospito affair. It is necessary to carry out acts of pure common sense in the name of safeguarding human life and the law. We ask the parliamentarians who have the power of inspection to go to Sassari to verify the situation in person. We also ask Minister Nordio to send doctors from his department to the Sassari prison to ascertain Cospito’s health conditions ».