The Regions announce to the Government “painful choices” and the risk of “reduction of health services” if the resources are not found to cover a hole of over 5 billion caused by Covid expenses not covered by the State and by expensive bills. Also because already today given the funding gap compared to other countries (it would take 40 billion a year to be at the level of France and Germany) one must ask oneself “whether our healthcare system can still proudly define itself as universal and uniform”. But in the future, without interventions, the Italian universal healthcare system will be “irreparably compromised – explain the Regions”.

Without solutions, “painful choices will be necessary”

The occasion to tell how the Healthcare system is now close to crack was a meeting that the governors had with the ministers of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and with the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci who have promised the activation of a table. A meeting during which a 6-page document was handed out retracing the current emergencies from which the NHS suffers: from the lack of personnel, on which the Regions have asked for immediate regulations (starting from the abolition of the expenditure ceiling on personnel ) to the criticality of emergency rooms right up to the knot of knots, that of funding. “If indeed the level of funding of the NHS for the next few years will have to settle at 6% of GDP, a prospect that the regions are asking to be absolutely avoided, then it will be necessary – explains the document – to use a language of truth with citizens, so that they are recalibrated downwards their expectations towards the NHS ». “Painful choices will be necessary, but they can no longer be postponed,” write the Regions without too many words.

Between Covid and bills, a heavy bill of over 5 billion

But the Regions are not only looking to the near future, but also to the present with budgets that are severely creaking. The governors without distinction of political color recall in their document the real stress test to which the regional health services were subjected in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, due to the Covid pandemic, which from an economic and financial point of view weighed the health budgets of the regions due to the presence of huge costs incurred to deal with the pandemic emergency which have only been partially restored by the state”. In their document, the Regions line up the main numbers: from 3.8 billion in expenses for the Covid emergency incurred in 2021 alone (data relating to 2022 are still missing) to 1.4 billion in expensive bills due to the increase in energy costs last year. An increase in costs, this, which also risks “compromising the realization of the investments of Mission 6 of the Pnrr, the implementation of which is seriously hindered by the significant increase in the prices of raw materials and materials”.

The request: sterilize extra costs and no repayment plans

In the light of this budgetary situation, the Regions explain how the level of funding of the National Health Service for this year is “not at all adequate to allow for the sustainability of health planning”. Hence the request for a technical table to address the main issues “which can share by and no later than the end of April 2023 urgent and decisive interventions of a financial and legislative nature through which to allow the regions not to interrupt health planning and to avoid the reduction of health and social welfare services”. Among the requests, the sterilization of Covid expenses to be covered with a ten-year amortization plan. For the Regions it must then be absolutely recognized «the principle according to which no region should submit to plans for the repayment or reduction of services or an increase in general taxation due to the lack of recognition of the current financial criticality due to the costs relating to the pandemic emergency and energy”. “Otherwise – they write in black and white – the Italian universal healthcare system would be progressively and irreparably compromised”.