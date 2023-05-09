THE ALARM SIGNS OF COLON CANCER Tumors

The signs that herald cancer in people under 50

A team of scientists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has compiled a list of 4 clinical signs that can herald the presence of colorectal cancer.

According to the study that appeared in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, the symptoms are abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea and low iron levels. “Colorectal cancer is not simply a disease that affects older people; we want young adults to be aware of and act on these potentially very significant signs and symptoms,” study coordinator Yin said in a statement. Cao.

Researchers analyzed more than 5,000 colorectal cancer diagnoses in people under 50 looking for early symptoms of the disease that appeared between 2 years and 3 months before diagnosis.

The 4 most present symptoms were pain … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords |

colon,

cancro,

sintomi,