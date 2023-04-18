the alarm that will go off on all mobile phones in Great Britain (and which is already causing controversy) – breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

LONDON – Don’t panic, it’s just an alarm siren. Next Sunday at 3pm all mobile phones and tablets in Britain will start ringing: is the first test of new alert system for citizens prepared by the London Government.

Intentionally, it should serve to warn the population in case of serious emergencies, such as toxic clouds or floods: in practice, it is causing quite a few controversies.

Sunday test will last 10 seconds, during which the mobile phones will emit a sound like a police siren and will vibrate: the alarm will go off even if the devices have been silenced and you can avoid the test in advance only by going to the phone settings and deactivating notifications.

A message will appear on the screens which reads: ‘This is an Emergency Alerts test, a new UK Government service which will alert you if there is a deadly emergency nearby. This is a test. You don’t have to do anything».

But meanwhile the controversy has already started. First of all, there is concern that the sudden siren could distract motorists behind the wheel: the English Automobile Club has pointed out that “Sunday drivers” could be even more at risk and that a siren in the car could trigger a sort of panic”.

Then there is fear for the elderly, who may not be aware of the experiment and would find themselves confused and worried in front of their telephone which starts ringing on a Sunday afternoon. And finally, the test could put victims of domestic abuse at risk, who may have a secret phone hidden in their home that would be discovered due to the alarm. The only concern the government had for football fans, deciding not to make the test coincide with the cup semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton: but the London marathon could be disturbed, as well as the afternoon shows of the theatres.

As summarized on the front page this morning the Daily Mailtabloid bastion of conservative Middle England, “What genius thought it was a good idea to terrorize the whole country at 3pm on Sunday?”: and concluded that it was an “Orwellian” experiment.

Even a senior conservative exponent observed that “we want a society that is less intrusive instead of more intrusive”: because the fear is that the invasion of privacy that occurred with the Covid emergency has restricted the sphere of personal freedom and greatly expanded that of state intervention, opening spaces for further interventions in the lives of citizens. “It is entirely possible that this will alarm people who are not in the know – continued the conservative politician -. It seems to me a very dubious thing and the best I can say is that it is strange to interrupt people’s Sunday afternoons in this way ». More trenchant Baroness Jones, member of the House of Lords for the Greens: “It’s a crazy idea,” she commented. For Sunday, let’s plug our ears.