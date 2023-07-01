Title: Precocious Puberty: Smartphones Linked to Early Onset in Children

Subtitle: Researchers discover a concerning correlation between blue light exposure and hormonal imbalance in kids

In recent times, parents have expressed growing concerns over their children’s rapid growth and early signs of puberty. According to a recent study conducted by Ankara City Hospital/Children’s on the occasion of the sixtieth congress of the European Society of Pediatric Endocrinology, regular exposure to blue light emitted by tablets and smartphones might be responsible for this alarming trend.

Parents often long for their children to remain young and dependent for as long as possible, cherishing the special bond that comes with nurturing their little ones. However, an increasing number of parents are observing faster-than-normal growth in their children, raising questions about the causes behind this phenomenon.

Precocious puberty refers to the early onset of pubertal development in children, typically before the age of 9 in boys and before 8 in girls. This rare occurrence manifests in the premature development of axillary and pubic hair, the outline of breasts in girls, and testicular growth in boys. The discovery of this phenomenon has left many parents alarmed and seeking answers.

The study conducted by Ankara City Hospital/Children’s has shed light on a potential culprit: the exposure to blue light emitted by electronic devices, specifically tablets and smartphones. The researchers found that prolonged exposure to this artificial light can disrupt the delicate hormonal balance in children, thereby increasing the risk of precocious puberty, particularly in females.

The study, which was performed on mice, revealed a dose-dependent relationship between exposure to blue light and the early onset of puberty. This means that the more time children spend in the presence of blue light, the greater the chance of experiencing premature puberty. In Italy, precocious puberty is currently classified as a rare disease, affecting 1 to 6 children per 1000 births. Across Europe, it affects approximately 5% of girls and 1% of boys.

The Ankara City Hospital/Children’s researchers have expressed their intention to continue their investigations into the potential inflammatory effects and cellular damage linked to excessive device usage in children. Experts in the field are advising caution and urging parents to minimize their children’s exposure to blue light, particularly during evening hours, leading up to bedtime.

These findings serve as a wake-up call for parents to reassess their children’s screen time habits and prioritize their well-being. While technology can undoubtedly play a valuable role in education and entertainment, it is essential to strike a balance and protect our children from potential harmful effects.

As the effects of blue light on children’s health continue to be studied, parents are encouraged to be proactive, taking steps to safeguard their children’s development. By modifying the amount of time and the timing of exposure to electronic devices, parents can offer their children a healthier and more balanced childhood experience.

