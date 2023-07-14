The Alarming Shortage of Medication in Italy: A Looming Crisis

Title: Shortage of Medication Raises Concerns in Italy

By Alessio Andreoli

Italy is currently facing two critical issues: the constant flow of intolerable and false statements from government officials and the continuous emergence of new emergencies. Among these emergencies, one issue that has been overlooked for far too long is the shortage or absence of essential medication, including life-saving drugs.

A dear friend recently shared his ordeal with me. He suffers from a condition that puts him at risk of glaucoma, which could lead to complete blindness. He informed me that he has been searching for his prescribed eye drops containing 2% pilocarpine hydrochloride (Allergan), which he must instill in his eyes at least twice a day. The price for this medication is 8.5 euros. However, after visiting five pharmacies, he discovered that it is no longer in production or readily available due to shortages.

The reason behind the lack of production and subsequent supply shortage seems to be the pricing imposed by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). With the increase in raw material costs and the difficulty of sourcing them, pharmaceutical companies are unable to achieve the projected profits, leading to the suspension of production.

Further investigation revealed that Aifa determines drug prices through an evaluation and negotiation system with pharmaceutical companies, considering factors such as drug efficacy, therapeutic relevance, production cost, and other economic elements. Interestingly, when my friend asked for an equivalent alternative, he discovered that there was none available. However, a pharmacist suggested a perfectly identical drug called Dropilton, priced at only 2.39 euros.

When inquired about the reason for Dropilton not being listed as an equivalent to Allergan, the doctor couldn’t provide a precise answer. He hypothesized that it might be because Dropilton is covered by the national health system, while Allergan is solely the patient’s expense. This raises several questions and concerns.

Firstly,how can the significant price difference between the two products be justified if they have similar characteristics and offer the same level of user safety? Secondly, why isn’t Dropilton, which appears to be the same or similar, considered an equivalent? Thirdly, how can a pharmaceutical company unilaterally cease the production of a drug without any available alternatives? Fourthly, why didn’t the pharmaceutical company adjust the price in a timely manner? Fifthly, if the two products are practically the same, why was the cheaper option never offered before? Lastly, why aren’t there any equivalent import products available?

Curiosity prompted me to visit Aifa’s website, where I downloaded the list of deficient drugs updated to 07-07-2023. Comparing it with the list from December 2018, I discovered that in 2023, the number of deficient drugs has doubled, from 1777 to 3408.

In conclusion, I appeal to Minister Orazio Schillaci to address this issue urgently. While he may not be directly responsible for this decline, it is crucial to discuss and implement solutions to prevent the shortage of essential medication in Italy.

