The Dutch Wildlife Health Center has reported an increase in deaths in the gull population: the presence of the virus has been confirmed in 5 specimens.

Europe continues to be affected by yours worst bird flu epidemicas well as North and South America, where in the last week countries such as Argentina and Uruguay have declared national health emergencies following H5N1 outbreaksthe highly pathogenic avian virus (HPAI) which, in addition to threatening millions of birds, was recently detected in several mammalian species. After foxes and otters tested positive in the United Kingdom, mink in Spain, seals and even grizzly bears in the United States, the news of the last few hours is the report of an increase in deaths in the seagull population in Olanda. The circulation of the virus has been confirmed by the Dutch Wildlife Health Center which has currently detected it in five specimens, although further animal tests are underway.

The Dutch Center for Wildlife Health fears that with the arrival of spring, when birds tend to form breeding colonies, the concentration of many specimens in the same areas could amplify the spread of the pathogen. “At the moment – specifies the Institute in a note– cThere are signs that highly pathogenic avian virus is leading to increased mortality among black-headed gulls in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. We would like to invite everyone to pay attention and report any findings of sick or dead black-headed gulls”.

The latest findings concerned black-headed gullswhose carcasses were found in various areas of the country, especially in southern Holland, in the vicinity of Rotterdam, Dordrecht, Europoort and Leida. The presence of the virus was also confirmed in a specimen found near Ermelo in the central-eastern province of Gelderland. Reports from Flevoland, Limburg, North Brabant, Noord-Holland, Overijssel and Utrecht are currently being studied.

The carcasses of infected birds can be a source of environmental contamination for seagulls and other species, the Dutch Center recalls. “We have indications that the disposal of these carcasses helps to mitigate the effects of avian flu epidemics, for example from experiences during mass deaths in the colonies of terns in the Netherlands, Dalmatian pelicans in Greece and black-footed penguins in Namibia. However, more research is needed to indicate the extent and in what species these efforts help reduce the exposure of healthy wildlife to highly pathogenic avian influenza”.