the amazing list to know

Those who aim to reach a healthy weight or want to lose weight quickly will be happy to know the list of foods that accelerate the metabolism. To function, all machines need an energy source. The human body is also a machine and, therefore, it requires a particular type of “gas”: food. Starting from this statement, dozens and dozens of science lessons unfolded during the school years. Lessons that at a certain point also led to the notion of metabolism.

When we talk about metabolism, in fact, we are referring to our body’s ability to transform food into nutrients and, in short, to its ability to burn calories. For this reason, we very often hear about slow or fast metabolism and how those who aim for perfect physical shape or to lose a few extra pounds dream of achieving the mirage of an efficient metabolism.

Foods that speed up your metabolism: the list is long and the variety is enormous

To keep it active, in fact, various paths can be taken, first of all that of physical exercise. The ideal is to dedicate yourself to mixed and high-intensity activities, for example by combining weight lifting with aerobic activity such as running, swimming, or cycling. But it’s not just physical exercise that allows us to speed up our metabolism, on the contrary!

Also paying attention to diet and choosing foods that speed up the metabolism we can achieve interesting results to say the least. Among the foods that accelerate the metabolism we can include, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables and legumes, white meat and fish, whole grains (which are rich in fiber), eggs and dairy products, coffee, and bitter cocoa. Furthermore, also the use of some spices, extra virgin olive oil, and consuming a lot of water can give a boost to our metabolism.

How and how much to eat? Keep your metabolism active this way

In addition to knowing the list of foods that accelerate metabolism we also need to know when and how much to eat. In general, to keep the metabolism active we must prefer frequent meals and snacks, obviously paying attention to the amount of food we ingest. Skipping meals or doing fast, in fact, in the long run, it can slow down the metabolism according to a rather intuitive mechanism. In repeated absence of nutrition, the body gets used to the new condition and slows down its functions in order to conserve energy. At that point, the metabolism also slows down, with a view to “energy saving” (yes, just like it happens with the smartphone!).

For this same reason, some diets or dietary protocols can be counterproductive if continued for too long periods. An example is that of OMAD, acronym for One Meal A Day, according to which the caloric intake necessary for our sustenance occurs during a single meal, and then fasting for the remaining 20-22 hours.

