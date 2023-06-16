The “An open-air gym” initiative returns to Mornago





In Mornago from 23 June to 15 September it will be possible to do gymnastics in the park of the municipal library every Tuesday and Friday from 9.30 with “An open-air gym”: the activity, offered free of charge and open to all residents, adults and pensioners, was organized by the Personal Services Department in collaboration with “Star Bene Insieme”, a social promotion association, and the instructors of the Karate Study Center of Cassano Magnago.

“It is the third consecutive year that we are proposing this beautiful free initiative for the population”, recalled the councilor Maurizio Bigarella. “We have decided to propose this initiative again in 2023 which has always been appreciated by the population also in terms of requests made by various people in recent months”.

The activity consists in doing gymnastics in groups and approaching movement education, creating the conditions for relationships and social relationships to develop between the different people, with the facilitation of the instructors and the harmony of the context in nature which makes one open and connected to our senses. “A further proposal from the administration aimed at the population – so Mayor Davide Tamborini – with the awareness that the path taken to change things is working more and more, giving a further push towards a policy that is increasingly attentive to the needs of citizens and to their sociability”. The appointment for the presentation of the course, and for all the useful information for the “2023 open-air gym”, is set for Thursday 23 June at 10.30 in the park of the library in via Marconi in Mornago.



