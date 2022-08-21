Home Health The ancestor of the classic FPS game “Doom 64” Doom Enhanced Edition is limited to free-Mr. Crazy




Doom 64 (Doom 64), the most classic first-person shooter game in history, is now free for a limited time at Epic Games. From now until 12:00 p.m. on August 25th, you can get “Doom 64” for free through the Epic Games platform. Doom 64, now is the time to collect this classic first-person shooter.

“Doom 64” was first launched on Nintendo 64 in 1997. It is an extension of the “Doom” series, and it also continues the stories of “Final Doom” and “Doom 2”. The official selection is in “Doom 64”. On the 25th anniversary of Doom, an enhanced port of Doom 64 will be released to PC and home console platforms in 2020.

The “Doom” series has been widely praised by players. Most players agree that “Doom 64” is one of the “Doom” series games with the best graphics, which will definitely be super for players who like violent first-person shooters. Love and more player reviews If you have played the PXS, Mac and SNES versions, you must not miss Doom 64, mainly due to the addition of the best and most unique level design, more intense action and style than the original Doom series. Dark and stark.

Doom 64 is free for a limited time by Epic Games

  • Free time: until 23:00 on August 25th
  • EPIC limited free download location: click me to go

If you want to know more limited-time free games from Epic Games, you can also keep abreast of it through “[EPIC Limited-time Free]2022 Weekly Free Games List (Updated at any time)”.

