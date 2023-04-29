the ancient method of grandparents to preserve them and not let them blacken

While shopping, it can happen that you buy a bunch of bananas that are bigger than usual. Are they too many? Not sure how to store them? Here are some simple steps you can follow to prolong their freshness and prevent them from turning black. Here is the ancient method of grandparents to preserve bananas.

Around 2,500 years ago, the banana began its great expansion, arriving in India for the first time in 327 BC, when Alexander the Great he tasted one. Coming from this peninsula, the banana gradually conquered the rest of the world, it was introduced in Africa by the Arabs and brought to the New World around 1516 by a Spanish friar.

But where are bananas grown? It is a question we have often asked ourselves. Thanks to the tropical temperatures, this delicious fruit arrives from all over the world – India, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China and Brazil.

Just for the huge banana production throughout the year in these regions, it is possible to obtain a fresh fruit at any time of the year. And that’s why we can always find it in our favorite supermarkets or at our trusted greengrocer.

Sometimes it can happen that we can’t eat them in time and end up making them rot. Most of the time, we get the storage method wrong of this fruit. What to do to prevent them from ripening too quickly? The answer is that you don’t have to throw them away even when they’ve practically turned brown.

There are many quick, tasty and mouth-watering recipes that you can prepare. From light dishes to mouth-watering desserts, the creaminess of this fruit makes it suitable for a wide variety of dishes, which both young and old like. Also, this fruit contains a lot of nutrients. But how can they be kept longer? Here is the ancient method of grandparents.

Bananas: the ancient method of grandparents

If you want to keep this fruit for a longer period of time, you don’t have to resort to complicated tricks. Here is the ancient method of grandparents to preserve bananas. Most people get it wrong, but knowing the right secrets can keep them from darkening. Bananas are delicious and very popular all over the world. They are available in markets everywhere, bringing sweetness and enjoyment to those who eat them. They are perhaps one of the most consumed fruits on Earth.

The Italian market offers various brands of bananas originating from South America. They are rich in vitamins and are excellent for those who practice sports. In fact, many sportsmen appreciate them for the amount of potassium they contain, and not only that, but also phosphorus, calcium, copper and iron.

The banana is one of the most versatile fruits you can find, perfect for smoothies, and as we have already mentioned, it lends itself optimally to preparation of fantastic cakes or ice cream.

It is also a fruit that is quite cheap to buy and above all has a high level of calories. However, there is a common problem, which is that after a few days it turns black and not always edible. To solve it you don’t need a miracle but just a few small tweaks how to store it in a cool and dry place.

One piece of advice I want to give you is not to buy them with a very yellow skin, this means that the fruit is already ripe. Sometimes it’s better if they are slightly unripe. Especially in these periods – with the heat on the way – they tend to ripen faster. Here’s a way to keep them longer.

How to preserve bananas with the ancient method of grandparents

Storing bananas is a problem for many people, but there is a surefire method that can make bananas last longer and keep it looking perfect, here’s how. Just follow simple step-by-step steps to ensure that the bananas do not become too ripe and you can enjoy this sweet fruit when it is rightly ripe.

When we buy bananas and go home, Something unexpected often happens, and in the long run it becomes frustrating. After just a few days, our valuable bananas ripen quickly and turn black or even mushy. It’s a disappointing feeling, that sometimes it leads us to throw them awayalthough it’s not always the right thing to do. So knowing a few tricks can help you extend the life of your bananas.

The best way to keep them

For this problem fortunately, there is a simple remedy. When buying extra bananas, some people make mistakes to keep them longer. The ancient method of the grandparents, it is very easy to do, it involves the use of a sheet of cling film. Just wrap the whole bunch of bananas in it, and in this way you will avoid the leakage of ethylene, the gas that bananas produce during ripening.

Avoid storing bananas in the refrigerator, this causes them to become dark and mushy due to the low temperatures. The ideal is keep them at room temperature, but not with direct exposure to the sun, and in a very hot place. Be careful not to place them near apples, this fruit produces ethylene, a gas that can accelerate the ripening of other fruits. In fact, those who are aware of this technique use it for this reason.

Another piece of advice is to take care of the bananas, in the sense of paying attention to when you detach them from the “stump”. Try not to break them, but just take one at a time when you have to eat it. And also avoid dropping them, because if they suffer a bump they can immediately become mushy and quickly spoil.

The nutritional properties of the banana: why eat it

Banana is a valuable source of health. Let’s see what are its main properties:

It is rich in nutrients, such as fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, folate, magnesium and potassium, improves blood sugar levels, and thanks to the fibers, it is excellent as a laxative. It will also help reduce hunger, and promote post-exercise recovery. And it’s great for the heart and kidneys. The banana has numerous beneficial effects on our health. And it is an excellent fruit for reducing the risk of chronic diseases related to aging, and gastrointestinal disorders.

The nutritional values ​​of this fruit per 100 grams are:

Sugars 13.1 g;

Protein 1.4 g;

Fat 0.4 g;

Kcal 66;

Fiber 1.9 g;

Carbohydrates 16 g.

The only thing to pay attention to is not to exaggerate in consumption, in some subjects, it can cause constipation, therefore a moderate consumption of this magnificent fruit should be done.