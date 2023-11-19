The Ancient Practice of Tongue Scraping: A Key Step in Ayurveda for Health and Balance

New Trend in Ayurvedic Medicine: Tongue Scraping

Surely at some point you have heard of Ayurveda, that traditional Indian medicine that is based on finding balance in the body. Originating from Sanskrit, specifically from the words come on (life and vidya (know), so you could say that this ancient tradition is the science of life or longevity.

To achieve this vitality, that ideal metabolism for a long, full and balanced life, this ancient science has certain steps, a routine with which to ensure that said metabolism remains strong day after day. A few simple steps to achieve the balance on which this medicine is based. Although the Ayurvedic routine consists of up to 10 steps in total, today we will talk about one of the most important and innovative steps with which to start the day on the right foot, tongue scraping.

Lingual Scraping

Don’t be scared, this step does not consist of scraping the tongue until it is raw, nothing to do with it. Tongue scraping literally involves cleaning the tongue. According to this science, the appearance of the tongue is a strong indicator of the person’s state of health. During the night, the body expels toxins that end up in the mouth, so cleaning it daily helps these toxins be completely eliminated.

Surely you have ever woken up and when you looked in the mirror, your tongue was whiter than usual, this is due to the accumulation of millions of bacteria. The scraping allows the functioning of the taste buds and salivary glands to improve, fights halitosis (bad breath), reduces bacteria in the throat and mouth, and strengthens the immune system.

Now the important thing, how is tongue scraping performed? Very easy, There is a tongue scraper. It is recommended that it be made of stainless steel or copper to remove gently. It has a “U” shape that is held at the ends with both hands and is placed at the base of the tongue, moving from back to front, like a sweep. It is advisable to do it on an empty stomach, as we get up, to eliminate all the toxins accumulated during the night. After each scrape, rinse your mouth with warm water and repeat again.

If you are interested in trying tongue scraping, you can find tongue scrapers, such as the Arista Ayurveda Tongue Scraper, available for purchase on Amazon.

