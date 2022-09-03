The first to be struck by the news of the impossibility for the Molise patients to continue oncological radiotherapy at the Gemelli hospital in Campobasso for lack of funds it is the patients themselves. Those who fight the battle against cancer and who see the Campobasso private hospital have fundamental support in that fight. They will be the first to suffer this serious shortcoming announced from next October 1st. Waiting for the official response of the regional president and health commissioner Donato Toma who announced a press conference for Monday morning 5 September, today a patient, with a signed letter, expresses all her anger at that terrible news.

“I am a cancer patient from Termoli. A few days ago I finished the 5-week cycle of radiotherapy at the Gemelli and at the end of the month “I should” come back for the first of several checkups. I wonder: what will happen to me? And what will happen to the grandmother of San Martino, the old lady who is accompanied to the crossroads of Palata by the mayor of her village or the foreigner who arrives by bike at the crossroads of Campomarino, both to meet the car of the Lilt volunteers who will they lead to Campobasso?

What will happen to all of us Molise cancer patients who had found professionalism, competence, availability and a lot of kindness and humanity on the part of doctors, technicians, nurses in the radiotherapy department.

What does it matter if from 1 October we will have to go around begging for an appointment for our treatments and checks, taking on expenses, travel, our own and family’s stress. But we are Molise and we deserve this! Yes, because for years we have been voting on politicians, mayors, councilors, councilors who have precipitated the health of this region, unable to manage a common good such as the health of their fellow citizens and confident in the atavistic popular reluctance to rebellion. Now they are all scandalized (of course, we vote) but where were they a month ago, a year ago, five years ago and even before when the sanitation was torn to pieces?

And what will they say when the Molise patients begin to be rejected by the neighboring regions? And how will they explain to us that the millions arrived from the state will be used, among other things, to secure the earthquake-resistant hospital in Termoli that is about to close?

These “gentlemen” do not know the word Shame”.

Daniela Mazzanti