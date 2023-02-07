Of Renato Franco

For the first time in history, on the occasion of the first episode on Tuesday evening, the head of state will be present at the Ligurian event. Benigni will read the Constitution, Morandi will sing the anthem

It hasn’t started yet and there’s already a double surprise. Mattarella & Benigni they will be at tonight San Remo Festival. The first is historic news, because it has never happened that a President of the Republic sat in the front row at the Ariston. For Benigni, on the other hand, it is a return (he has already been six times, the last one three years ago with the exegesis of the Cantico dei Cantici). For the comedian, this time as an actor, it will be an opportunity to celebrate the 75 years of the Constitution.

To make the atmosphere even more Italian, the Mameli anthem sung – surprisingly, Amadeus revealed it to him live at the press conference – by Gianni Morandi. And then of course there’s her: Clare Ferragni. She immediately puts her hands forward, her mantra is to be spontaneous and just be myself. She repeats it several times, because it’s the first time I’ve been on television and I’m neither an actress nor a presenter, but she will give it her all.

He relaxes more when he touches on topics he knows best: Thehatred, even the social one, always hurts, but it’s right to always talk about it and not listen to the people who try to throw hate at you every day. The idea passes that if you expose yourself it’s okay to be insulted, my wish you will be able to move forward and not pay attention to those who will always find something to say.