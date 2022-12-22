A 60-year-old patient with a severe heartbeat abnormality underwent a record-breaking life-saving surgery. It is in fact the first operation of this type carried out in Emilia-Romagna.

The patient operated on in Bologna

It was telemedicine that allowed the specialists of the Maggiore hospital in Bologna to diagnose a serious anomaly in the heartbeat of a patient. Hence the decision to subject Vincenza Calcavecchia, 60, to an emergency operation, necessary to save her life. It is a complex operation that was performed for the first time in Emilia-Romagna, and specifically in the hospital of the capital of Emilia by the hand of the Cardiology team directed by Gianni Casella.

The patient had been implanted with an internal defibrillator and, during the routine checks, carried out however with remote medicine, the specialists noticed some anomalies in the electrical circuit of the heart, deciding to send an ambulance home to transport her in emergency to the Major . Once at the hospital, the medical team directed by Gianni Casella “performed a transcatheter ablation procedure, intervening on the relapsing malignant arrhythmias”.

The 60-year-old, however, had a “very high frequency of ventricular tachycardia – explains the Ausl of Bologna – which could not be tolerated by the patient for the time necessary to identify and eliminate the pathological electrical circuits with ablation”. Thus, before proceeding with the operation, Giampiero Nobile, head of Interventional Cardiology, positioned inside the patient’s heart “a large catheter with a small turbine (Impella system) capable of maintaining blood circulation even when the heartbeat had become so rapid as to be incompatible with life”.

Meanwhile, the team of electrophysiologists, directed by Gaetano Barbato, thanks to the support of the Major’s anesthesiologists and resuscitators, managed to interrupt the malignant arrhythmia through ablation in about two hours, while the artificial pump guaranteed the patient an adequate circulatory flow , avoiding exposing it to any risk of organ damage. The operation went perfectly and Mrs. Vincenza is now fine: she will soon be discharged and she will return to her normal life.

For years, the Maggiore hospital in Bologna has been a national reference for this type of treatment (almost 600 ablations performed in the last 10 years), but the preventive insertion of a catheter to support the heart has transformed the operation into a complex case, the first of its kind in Emilia-Romagna, which “opens up new horizons for the treatment of seriously cardiac patients”, as explained by the Bologna Local Health Authority.