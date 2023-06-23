the anti-cholesterol substance present in plants

The berberine it’s a natural alkaloid which is found in several plants belonging to the family of Berberidaceae (Berber vulgaris or common barberry, Berberis aquifolium, Iodendrom amurense, Beris aristata or Indian barberry). For centuries its active ingredient has been used for healing purposes especially in the medicine traditional Chinese and Indian, essentially as a remedy for diarrhea and dysentery. Less than two decades the ability of this substance to keep blood levels under control has been found cholesterol.

Berberine: the natural ally against cholesterol

Berberine has been the subject of numerous scientific studies which have highlighted several beneficial properties for human health. But be careful with the dosages: excessive consumption can cause several side effectssome even serious.

Generally speaking, berberine, taken as supplement, is known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anticancer properties. It has also been demonstrated its ability to lower sugar levels in the blood and improve insulin sensitivity. From one research dating back to 2004 and posted on Nature it has been analyzed how this alkaloid helps to reduce the rate of cholesterol in the blood. According to what has been demonstrated, in fact, berberine decreases the intestinal absorption of cholesterol and increases its excretion by the liver through the bile. Also for this reason a controlled dosage of berberine is considered a valid alternative to the administration of statinsmedicines usually given to people with high cholesterol.

A common barberry plant

Berberine is often used as dietary supplement to promote metabolic health, support weight loss, and improve heart function. It has also been studied for its potential to treat conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity. However it is important to point out that berberine should not be taken without consulting a doctor first medico or a healthcare professional.

Berberine: side effects

Be careful not to consume an excessive amount. Berberine is an alkaloid (a chemical compound found in plants) extracted from barberrya plant (except for ripe fruit) slightly poisonous, and in large quantities it can be dangerous. An uncontrolled use of berberine could prove harmful to health, leading to side effects such as heartburn (berberine is a spice, with a bitter taste), constipation (because, as mentioned, berberine is an anti-diarrheal), flatulence and bloating. In severe cases it can be due to thrombosis. As a precaution, it is not recommended for pregnant women and children.

