The anti-inflammatory diet: how to avoid foods that make you sick and age

What is chronic inflammation L’chronic inflammation it is the “disease of the century”: it is a condition of continuous alert that can persist silently within our body. It is supported by the cells of the immune system which they produce inflammatory cytokines. While the inflammation acute inflammation is an essential response of our body, the prime mover of all defense systems low-grade chronic it occurs when the body remains in a state of alarm, without the classic signs such as pain or increased temperature.

The diseases it generates L’chronic inflammation it does not give obvious symptoms or in any case gives very subtle signs (sense of tiredness, mental fog), but it is certainly related to the most widespread diseases in the western world. It is involved in: type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke), tumors, neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer’s), osteoporosis.

It is also present in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and there are hypotheses that relate it to depression, aging and higher mortality in the elderly.

Expert advice Its «ignition» is largely due to the lifestyle: wrong diet, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, stress. We asked Stefano Erzegovesi, Nutritionist and Psychiatrist, how to fight inflammation at the table. «One of the dietary hypotheses of chronic low-grade inflammation is related to a diet deficient in fiber and antioxidants and, consequently, to a intestine which loses its barrier functions – explains the expert -. That’s why it’s important to limit pro-inflammatory foods and choose foods that can turn off inflammation.”

To simplify (see the details in the following tabs, ed), the regime of one is excellent "poor" Mediterranean diet with a high content of vegetables and low in refined products and animal proteins».

Pro-inflammatory foods «Refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, industrially produced ready-to-eat foods, all foods fried at high temperatures, red meat and animal proteins, processed meats (cured meats, frankfurters, etc.), trans fats (margarine and all hydrogenated fats).

The diet present in developed Western countries, based on a high consumption of saturated fats and refined sugars and a very low consumption of fibres, the so-called “western diet”, is in fact a pro-inflammatory diet,” observes Erzegovesi.

Anti-inflammatory foods «The whole plant kingdom is rich in anti-inflammatory foods: dark green leafy vegetables (curly kale, black cabbage, turnip tops, chard, herbs, spinach, etc.), foods red-orange-yellowi.e. rich in carotenoids, theextra virgin olive oil, nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds) and all the fresh fruit (for example berries or apples with peel) – says Erzegovesi -. Basically fibers and phytochemical antioxidants, the elements that give color to plants. The only food of animal origin indicated are i fish rich in omega 3 (sardines, mackerel, anchovies, anchovies). Among the drinks, coffee and green tea are rich in antioxidants, or infusions of lemon or orange peel, or even hibiscus leaves (karkadé)».