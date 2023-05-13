The APP that saves your life: real-time drug information and notifications

From today we can receive notifications on drugs and other valuable information thanks to the new AIFA App, here’s how it works and what the advantages are.

All those who need quick access to information on medicines, news, or leaflets can take advantage of the new application for mobile devices “AIFA Medicinali”.

It is a technological support that it intends to give concrete support to citizensand especially who suffer from any chronic illness or disease for which they must constantly obtain medications.

Among other things, just since the war broke out in Ukraine and for other causes triggered globally, for months now many drugs have become untraceable. Not only in pharmacies but even in hospitals, and one of the critical points is that we are also talking about life-saving medicines.

Let’s imagine therefore the people who need to obtain drugs on an ongoing basis, or have to order them, and who are in difficulty, perhaps because they went to the pharmacy at the last minute. For these citizens and for other needs the AIFA App can be an indispensable tool. So let’s find out how it works and how to install the App directly on your mobile phone.

When an App can save your life: here’s how it works and how to get notifications about medicines with AIFA Medicinali

Thanks to the new App, which allows you to directly access the AIFA drug databasethe interested user will be able to obtain valuable information on drugs.

For example find the leaflet or the characteristics of the medicinal product itself, information that may have been lost in paper format. Or view the medicines authorized in our country, or even if a particular medicine is currently in shortage.

Like so many other Apps, we can set the various optionsinsert the drugs we want among the “favorites”, create some memorandum or some alarm clocks to remind us of take therapyand receive some notifications based on ours preferences.

Naturally, with a single App you can set multiple profilesassociating them with the various Health cards, and have everything under control, even the pharmacological choice of the whole family. This also makes it possible, for example, to monitor the section of a elderly or disabled relativewhich would be difficult to use the App.

AIFA Medicinali is available in Beta version, and anyone with a smartphone can download it for free from Google Play Store o App Store.

These are the words of Giovanni Battista Pesce, president of the Italian Association against epilepsy, who also speaks on behalf of ANFAS and FISH. “This app is the example of a virtuous collaboration between institutions and the world of volunteering. It represents an important sign of concrete attention to the issue of chronic pathologies”. And we can only agree.