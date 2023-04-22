the application to join is postponed to 30 June 2023

The MEF, with a press release dated 21 April 2023anticipated a forthcoming rule which will establish an important extension concerning one of the most awaited facilitated definitions provided for by the 2023 Budget Law.

Specifically, it is anticipated that slippage is expected, from 30 April to 30 June 2023 of the deadline for sending the application to join the so-called “scrapping quater” or the facilitated settlement of loads entrusted to collection agents between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2022.

But this is not the only novelty.

In fact, as a logical consequence of this two-month extension, there will also be a move forward of the other deadlines of the simplified definition.

Specifically sled:

– from 30 June 2023 to September 30, 2023 the deadline within which the Agenzia delle Entrate-Collezione will transmit, to the subjects who have presented the aforementioned applications for adhesion, the communication of the sums due for the completion of the facilitated definition;

– from 31 July 2023 to October 31, 2023 the deadline for payment of the first or only installment.

In the light of the new calendar which, as mentioned, will be formalized by a specific legal provision, let’s try to summarize the main aspects of this fourth edition of the scrapping.

What is scrapping quater

With the facilitated definition provided for by the Budget Law (art. 1, paragraphs from 231 to 252 of Law no. 197/2022) the debts relating to the loads falling within the scope of application are extinguished, paying only the sums due as capital and those accrued as reimbursement of expenses for executive procedures and notification rights.

So, they do not have to be paid the interests registered in the register, the penalties, the interest on arrears and the premium.

As anticipated, the loads entrusted to the collection agent in the period included can be defined between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2022 including those:

– contained in folders not yet notified;

– affected by installment or suspension measures;

– already subject to a previous “Scrapping” even if lapsed from the facilitation measure due to failure, late, insufficient payment of one of the installments of the previous payment plan.

Operating procedures and new terms for joining the scrapping

To submit the application for membership, you must log in, by 30 June 2023in the specific section of the website of the Revenue-Collection Agency which can be reached at the following address: https://www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it/it/Per-saperne-di-piu/definizione-agevolata/domanda-di- membership/

Adherence to the scrapping can only be done electronically.

In fact, a special service is available on the website of the Revenue Collection Agency which provides the possibility of submitting the application for membership, online, but in two different ways:

1) in the reserved area;

2) in public area.

In the first case, by accessing your private area with your SPID, CIE and Carta Nazionale dei Servizi credentials, you can fill out a form in which you must indicate the folders and/or notices to be included in the membership application.

In the second case, on the other hand, you access the compilation of a form to which specific documentation must be attached (variable according to the legal nature of the applicant).

After submitting your requestthe taxpayer:

– if you have submitted your application in the reserved area, you will receive an acknowledgment e-mail with the receipt of the application submission attached (R-DA-2023).

– if you submitted your application in a public area, the procedure is more complex; Indeed:

1) will receive an initial e-mail at the address you indicated, with a link to be validated within the next 72 hours. After this term, the link will no longer be valid and the request will be automatically cancelled;

2) after the validation of the request, a second e-mail will indicate the acceptance, with the identification number of the file and a summary of the data entered;

3) if the attached documentation is correct, a third e-mail will be sent with the receipt of submission of the membership application (R-DA-2023) attached.

The collection agent, in turn, must communicate to the interested party, by 30 September 2023the total amount of the sums due for the settlement and that of the individual installments, with the relative deadlines.

Any refusal must be communicated by the same date, with evidence of the reasons for which the request for simplified settlement was not accepted.

New payment deadlines

Based on the new deadlines, the amount due for the definition of the roles can be paid choosing between:

– only solution, by 31 October 2023 (instead of 31 July 2023);

– maximum number of 18 consecutive installments (therefore in 5 years).

Il old calendar included the payment:

a) of the first two, expiring on 31 July and 30 November 2023, each equal to 10% of the total sums due by way of facilitated settlement;

b) of the remaining 16 installments, of the same amount, spread over the following 4 years, will be paid on 28 February, 31 May, 31 July and 30 November of each year starting from 2024,

with the application of interest at an annual rate of 2%, starting from 1 August 2023.

It is clear that, with the law that will establish the extension, the installment schedule will also be rewritten.

About this, it is unclear whether the current setting will remain with the second installment set for 30 November.

Therefore, all that remains is to wait for the publication of the decree to know the new payment terms.

