the areas where most insidious

The mints dominate the Bel Paese: the risks for the Italians are not to be taken lightly. Let's find out the most insidious areas where these parasites concentrate.



L’start estate it has finally arrived and many are really happy about it. On the other hand, this is the season of the heart of many: perhaps even for you this is the moment of the year that you prefer most of all, that you love for the good weather and the holidays.

Whether you are a sea or mountain lover, even if you love summer you will certainly not appreciate some aspects of it. Among these the worst are the scorching heat, which could reach historic peaks this summer 2023, and the proliferation of unwanted guests such as mosquitoes and ticks.

This year these enemies pose a threat and in an even greater way. The reason is to be found in the climate changes. After a winter with very little rain, we moved on to a late spring dominated by perturbations and then moving on to rising temperatures. The result? A perfect climate for the proliferation of mosquitoes and ticks who endanger our health not only for their attacks, but also for the fact that they are carriers of illnesses and even serious ones. Pathologies that in reality would not be present in Italy, but because of these insects end up in the Bel Paese.

For the boot, the invasion of ticks is not all the same. In fact, some areas are more affected than others. Let’s find out what it is.

Ticks, what to know absolutely about the most feared parasites

Before getting to the heart of which are the areas of Italy most affected by ticks, it is important to deepen the characteristics of these insects so feared (here you can find more information). In fact, to fight the enemy, you need to know him well.



Ticks are part of the mites, like spiders: they are distinguished by a oval body and eight legs. From gray to brown in color, they swell when they suck blood.

Despite being apparently a small creature, a tick attack puts us in great danger. Above all due to the fact that these insects are carriers of bacteria that can give rise to serious pathologies such as Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis and q feverall very dangerous with alarming symptoms such as fever, skin rashes and severe pain.

The environments in which this parasite loves to live are woods, countryside, gardens, but also urban centres. The heat is the climate adored by this insect which represents, in fact, a threat especially during the summer months. As for the parts of the body that affect the most are those where the most moisture is concentrated such as armpits, hair, groin and neck.

If you find yourself bitten by this parasite, you must not take the matter lightly and run for cover, removing the insect as soon as possible using tweezers (here you will find a step-by-step guide on what to do).

In all of this, it is really important prevention: for example, if you take a walk in the open it is better to wear trousers and long-sleeved shirts to avoid the bite of the tick that could attack us from the grass.

Ticks: the areas where they proliferate in Italy



With the African heat wave arriving this June, the tick alarm goes off in Italy. The whole territory is invaded by parasites, but there are some areas that are more affected than others.

In particular, certain woods have now turned into a den of ticks: those of the Trentino Alto-Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia are affected by a massive presence of these parasites. This worrying scenario is confirmed by the fact that many cases of Lyme disease and encephalitis, diseases transmitted by ticks, have been recorded in these areas.

