The arrests in Palermo, Miccichè speaks: “I don’t take cocaine, but I won’t take a drug test”

“I have always admitted to having used cocaine in the past. But I never did it as president of Ars. At 70, if I sniffed, I’d already be in my grave. When I was wiretapped, I was a senator. I am not accused of anything and I am not being investigated. My name could not and had to be written. They say I went to Villa Zito to buy drugs but I have nothing to do with this story. It was a disgrace that is making my wife and daughters suffer ». This was stated by Gianfranco Miccichè on the investigation by the Palermo prosecutor’s office into an alleged drug dealing in Palermo. The former president of Ars, who is not under investigation, talks about it in interviews with the websites of the newspapers Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, underlining that he does not want to undergo a drug test. «I don’t have to prove anything to anyone – says Miccichè – even if I take a puff of cocaine tomorrow, it’s not a crime and it would only be my problem. These initiatives are just demagoguery. I am an honest person, I have a clear conscience. I’ve never stolen a euro and I do my job well. Even if they offered me a shot once every three months, it would be just my business.’ On the publication of the wiretaps and on the name associated with the investigation, the former president of Ars wonders: “I wonder: could they have been done, given that at the end of 2022 I was a senator? Can they be published today? Is it a civilized country thing? I wish I didn’t say it but read it in a big newspaper. Anyway, why does my name come up?” And about his visits to him in the restaurant at Villa Zito, he explains that “everyone in Palermo knows that I eat there every day”. «Perhaps not everyone knows that he – he adds – there is always a table for me. And when I leave Palermo I warn. To avoid being left with an empty table. It happened that November. I must have said five days. But refer to a departure for Milan, a stay in Gardone Riviera, Villa Paradiso, room 142. Here is the hotel invoice, fortunately preserved, found by my secretary. And on the papers they write that I never left».

