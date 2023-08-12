The Arrival of Nile Fever: New Contagious Disease Detected in Sardinia Traceable to Mosquitoes

New Case of Contagion in Sardinia: New Infectious Disease Linked to Mosquitoes

Following the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new case of contagion has been reported in Sardinia, Italy. This latest infectious disease is believed to be transmitted by mosquitoes, raising concerns among biologists and health experts.

As a generation that has witnessed the hardships and losses caused by Covid-19, the impact of such crises remains ingrained within us, much like survivors of wars. While humans possess the resilience to move forward and overcome disasters, the scars left behind prompt a reevaluation of our lifestyles and thinking. The climate crisis and the subsequent melting of permafrost have uncovered previously unknown bacteria and diseases, heightening the risks of future outbreaks. Among the key sources of these infections are mosquitoes, capable of transmitting diseases across vast distances.

The first human case of the virus, known as Nile Fever, has been identified in a 72-year-old man from Siamanna, in the province of Oristano. The patient was initially hospitalized at San Martino hospital in Oristano and later transferred to the infectious disease department of Sassari hospital.

Understanding Nile Fever and its Transmission

Medical professionals assure that the situation is currently under control, with the patient’s condition being closely monitored by the healthcare team. Previous investigations in July revealed that some mosquitoes in Torregrande tested positive for Nile Fever, along with two crows that were shot down by a hunter in the same area of Solarussa. These findings could potentially explain the recent case in Sardinia.

In the past year, there have been eight reported cases of human contagion with West Nile in the Oristano region, resulting in four fatalities. The virus is primarily transmitted from animals to humans and, in 80% of cases, remains asymptomatic. However, in 20% of cases, it may cause flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. In rare instances, less than 1%, it can lead to encephalitis or meningoencephalitis. It is important to note that while this outbreak is concerning, it does not compare to the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it would be inaccurate to provoke unnecessary fear.

The discovery of this new infectious disease heightens the urgency for increased vigilance and preventive measures against mosquito-borne illnesses. Efforts to control mosquito populations and raise awareness about personal protection against mosquito bites are essential in combating these threats.

