The Arrival of the African Anticyclone Creates Ozone Alarm and Increases Pollution

The arrival of the African anticyclone named Charon not only brings soaring temperatures, but it also contributes to an increase in pollution levels. The ozone level in certain areas, particularly in Cinecittà and Length, has reached critical levels.

While the scorching heat has been the main concern, the consequences of Charon extend beyond extreme temperatures. The ozone alarm has become an additional risk to consider. Ozone is a gas that can irritate the eyes, respiratory tract, and mucous membranes. In high quantities, it can even lead to health problems. During hot summers like the current one, the climate promotes the reactions that generate ozone. This makes the ozone problem directly linked to high temperatures, rather than the usual factors like smog.

Over the past few weeks, the ozone levels have reached significant quantities, posing a real risk, especially for vulnerable individuals. Those with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases are particularly at risk, along with the elderly and children.

Taking this concern into account, the Campidoglio’s Environment Department issued a decision aimed at protecting the most vulnerable segments of the population. They advised individuals, especially those between the ages of 12 and 18, to avoid prolonged exposure to high concentrations of pollutants. Surprisingly, green areas, which are usually considered less polluted, have higher concentrations of ozone.

The worst situation regarding ozone levels has been detected in the Cinecittà and Cavaliere stations, specifically in the Length area. Air quality monitoring has shown critical levels of ozone in the atmosphere, and forecasts suggest that improvement is not expected in the coming days. As a precautionary measure, citizens are advised to avoid outdoor activities in parks, especially in these neighborhoods with high ozone levels.

The arrival of Charon has not only brought extreme heat but has also contributed to a deteriorating air quality situation. The authorities are taking measures to protect the most vulnerable individuals, and it is crucial for citizens to be aware of the risks posed by high ozone levels and take necessary precautions.

