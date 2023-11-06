Home » The Art of Doing Nothing: Exploring the Dutch Practice of Niksen for Stress Reduction
In Spain, we are well aware of the concept of Niksen, even though we do not have a specific word to describe this Dutch practice that helps reduce stress. Niksen is defined as the art of doing nothing and has now become recognized as a valuable anti-stress technique. While it translates to “do nothing,” it encompasses an intriguing life philosophy.

In today’s world, where productivity is highly valued and idleness is frowned upon, Niksen serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing activity with leisure. For the Dutch, incorporating free time throughout the day is crucial for well-being and overall health. They believe in creating moments of conscious inactivity to disconnect from obligations and simply be, without feeling guilty. For instance, one can practice Niksen by briefly looking out the window without any specific goal, allowing the mind to rest and recover. It is important to note that any activity that requires mental or physical effort, such as using a cellphone or walking, is not considered Niksen. True Niksen involves stopping and doing nothing.

By practicing Niksen, individuals can experience numerous benefits. Initially, it may feel strange, but the advantages quickly become apparent. Some of the key benefits include reducing exhaustion and restoring brain capabilities such as attention, memory, creativity, and concentration. Niksen also helps individuals distance themselves from immediate problems, allowing them to find effective solutions. Additionally, it relieves emotional burdens and stress, leading to improved mood and mental health. Niksen has even been found to enhance efficiency and productivity. Moreover, it promotes self-awareness and self-esteem.

Incorporating Niksen into daily life can significantly contribute to overall well-being and stress reduction. So, take a moment to embrace the art of doing nothing and reap the benefits of this Dutch practice.

