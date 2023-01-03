Loading player

A research group in the United States has developed a machine that simulates the noises our bodies produce when we go to the bathroom, from urine to diarrhea and flatulence. The system is used to train an artificial intelligence to recognize various noises through a microphone. Strange as it is, the idea could one day lead to toilets equipped with devices for early detection of particular health problems, such as the spread of a cholera epidemic in poorer and more at-risk areas of the world.

The tests were conducted at the Georgia Research Institute (GTRI) based on a proposal by David Ancalle, a mechanical engineer with a PhD in fluid dynamics, in collaboration with Maia Gatlin, an aerospace engineer who helped build the simulator. The two researchers and their collaborators do not lack a certain sense of humor: the system that reproduces the noises in the bathroom has been called Synthetic Human Acoustic Reproduction Testingliterally “Synthetic reproducer for human acoustics test”, or SHART, acronym that takes up the English word “shart”, which indicates that circumstance in which one thinks of only getting rid of intestinal gas and instead expels something more tangible from one’s body .

The research work has been going on for a few years and was initially designed to analyze the noise of flatulence and urine production. By relating the sounds produced to the geometric characteristics of the rectum, for example, the research team believed they could distinguish ordinary flatulence from one produced by a rectum with malformations, probably deriving from some tumor formation. A detection system of this type would have made it possible to make early diagnoses and reduce the need for invasive tests such as colonoscopy only for suspected cases. The research team also wanted to apply a similar principle to the noise made while urinating to detect abnormal noises that could indicate malformations in the urethra, resulting from inflammation and other health problems.

From those first experiments a wider collaboration was born, linked to the development of systems to identify epidemics of gastrointestinal diseases in a passive way, without immediately resorting to a direct examination of the persons concerned. At least in theory, noise analysis is simpler to carry out than video and can be more reliable than the reports of those starting to have health problems of that type, often underestimated and not indicated to the health authorities. Noise collection can be done with relatively cheap devices that consume little electricity, ideal for being placed in public toilets in poorer countries where contagious gastrointestinal diseases often spread.

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, there are between 1.3 and 4 million cases of cholera each year, with tens of thousands of deaths from the disease. Cholera is caused by different types of Vibrio cholerae, a bacterium that grows in water and food contaminated with human feces. It causes severe diarrhea, and if not treated properly it can have complications, mainly due to dehydration, which can prove lethal. A good antibiotic is usually enough to heal, but in poorer countries access to hospitals and medicines is often limited and for this reason many people do not have the possibility of treatment. A device that can quickly detect an increase in the incidence of diarrhea could help signal the problem, preventing further spread of the disease.

The work around SHART had started with the selection of audio and video already available online on the noises produced in the bathroom. Each noise was isolated and analyzed and then subjected to the artificial intelligence system, which gradually learned to recognize the various nuances of the noises produced in the bathroom through a large amount of data. After the first training phase, the research group moved on to the production of a machine made up of various plastic tubes, small pumps and two plastic bottles, which contain the liquids with which it produces the noises. The machine simulates the noises quite faithfully in the various circumstances, allowing you to verify how precise the artificial intelligence is in providing a result.

The tests conducted so far, and which are waiting to be verified together with research by an independent group, have led to the correct identification of the noises produced in 98 percent of cases. If confirmed, the results could be better and more reliable than spontaneous reports from people who develop symptoms, Ancalle explained to Inverse: «Self-reports are not very reliable. We’re trying to find a non-invasive way for people to get notified whether or not they need to get a medical checkup. Like, “Hey, your pee isn’t flowing the way it should. Your farts don’t sound the way they should. You should get checked out.”

While waiting for the publication of the first results of the experiment, the research group is meanwhile working to develop an economic and portable system for carrying out the surveys. In the future, battery-operated devices for a few tens of euros could be produced, to be inserted in public toilets in countries most at risk for gastrointestinal diseases. The initiative could be carried out together with projects to improve the hygienic-sanitary conditions of public toilets, in some countries the only real alternative to more rudimentary solutions which often cause contamination of the water systems also used for drinking water.