The artificial intelligence that has man at the center shouldn’t be scary

Artificial intelligence Ai, as the English speakers say, is just a tool, created by men and used by men to facilitate certain tasks for them: activities that would require time and energy to be implemented in the most effective way known and that in all probability they would not reach the degree of sophistication that only a computational cycle can achieve. Without this premise, which is the same one behind the calculator accused of stealing engineers’ jobs in the 1960s, there remains the fear of a technology in which millions of dollars are being invested, the suggestions of Chatgpt (just a showcase, with already outdated utilities) and the shock of the availability at all levels of tools (surprising and shiny) for editing photos and videos.

Algorithms for diagnostics

Without this premise, the new solutions that this technology has enabled would have remained at a standstill. We are talking about financial and business forecasting, market research, content generation (text and more), but also advanced real estate analysis and marketing tools. And diagnostic medicine. But no, scientists need the possibilities offered by machine learning, while entrepreneurs are farsighted. The premise bears the signature of Nicholas the Great45, from Lanciano (province of Chieti), founder and managing director of Asc27.

Nicola Grandis, CEO and founder of Asc27

Asc27 is a startup, born in Rome in 2020, which develops technologies that use artificial intelligence algorithms for companies (to date it is considered among the fifty most promising startups in the sector in the world). For medicine, and in particular for screening, it has established a system for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, with a declared reliability of over 90%. “We are at 94.6% – he explains – the previous step belonged to Columbia University and we were at 76%”. Grandis explains that the device developed by his team (eight months of joint work between technicians and doctors) allows “thanks to blood analysis” to turn on or off what he calls “warnings” or alarms signaling Alzheimer’s disease. “At that point, more specific clinical tests are triggered and, if necessary, the person starts treatment immediately”.

World priority

To be clear (data from the Ministry of Health as of 2021) dementia was defined by theWorld Health Organization it’s yes Alzheimer Disease International a global public health priority. It is estimated that over 55 million people live with dementia worldwide. Data from WHO’s Global Action Plan 2017-2025 indicate that dementia affected 47 million people worldwide in 2015, a figure that is projected to rise to 75 million by 2030 and 132 million by 2050, with around 10 million new cases per year (1 every 3 seconds). Costs are estimated to be over $1 trillion per year, increasing progressively and continuing to challenge health care services. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are the 7th cause of death in the world.

What is the use of anticipating the disease? It can help control it.

The confrontation with Father Benanti

From bogeymen to entities capable of saving the world, however it must be said that algorithms are a very complex subject, intersections concerning ethics, privacy, creativity, work. We need balance. «I often compare myself», says Grandis, «with my father Paul Benanti, whom I met at conferences on the subject», a Franciscan friar, professor of moral theology and bioethics at the Pontifical Gregorian University and academician of the Pontifical Academy for Life. An authority on AI. “In our conversations I am the more technical, he more philosophical”. One point they both agree on? «Artificial intelligence must be human in the loop» that is, it must have an approach that places people’s knowledge and experience at the center of the processes.

Artificial intelligence tool to dominate

We come to the first point, fear. «AI is a very powerful tool, which is evolving very quickly and with investments all over the world. Our problem is how to dominate this instrument». And mastering an instrument that represents «the second Big bang after that of information technology four decades ago» is something that makes your wrists shake, but people «will have to learn to use it, as happened with the calculator in the 1960s».

Along with humans

But be careful, if on the one hand you shouldn’t be afraid of an instrument like this, on the other hand its gigantic potential should not be underestimated. «AI is at its best when it integrates with people’s work, as in the case of our startup for example. We have a talented team that has built an AI model that hits 94.6% accuracy on predicting Alzheimer’s disease. The model, I emphasize, was created by humans and required a lot of work and a lot of intelligence, in fact».

