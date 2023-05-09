The artist who “repairs himself” with gold: “This is how I learned to love my scars” (09/05/2023)

May is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month worldwide, a group of rare hereditary connective tissue disorders. The symptoms are many – from tissue fragility to joint hypermobility, through heart and digestive system dysfunctions – but, often, the needs of those affected by these diseases risk being underestimated: it is a disability invisible, often diagnosed late – not infrequently in adulthood – after a long series of visits and, frequently, struggles to be believed to be really sick and not hypochondriacs. Being fragile also means carrying many scars, on the body, but also on the soul; however, one should not consider oneself of lesser value for this reason. This is the lesson of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing ceramic objects with gold: sometimes what seems broken at first glance has the potential to become something unique and precious. Like each of us. Gioia Dand Biagioperformer, musician, writer, trainer and activist suffering from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome has made this metaphor her own and transformed it into art and work of care for others.
Can you explain what Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is?
It is a collagenopathy, therefore a hereditary collagen disease, which causes the tissues to be more fragile. You may have, for example, the most delicate skin, which breaks easily and repairs with difficulty. Collagen, however, is also in internal organs, they too can be affected. There is not only one Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, there are several, there are also those who cannot walk because their legs are dislocated – the ligaments are also lax – or those affected by the vascular type, who have very serious at the level of the circulatory system. A fairly common feature among patients, being lax, is the effort that needs to be made even just to stand, there is fatigue and chronic pain. You enter the world of invisible diseases, which are sometimes seen and sometimes not. I have known people who were diagnosed in their 50s, whereas before they had always been considered hypochondriacs even by their general practitioner and their family.
When did you get your diagnosis?
I was lucky, I was diagnosed at the age of seven by a friend who was a geneticist, primary at the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence. When I was little I broke all the time, if I fell I hurt myself and we had to run to put the stitches – and I recommend, very fine -, even for traumas that for others were simple bruises. My mantra was «Be careful, I’m fragile» and obviously this has accompanied me over the years. The the fact of having so many scars marked me for a long time, in my adolescence, when you are very sensitive, until I decided that, like some people get tattoos to mark something on their skin, I have my life imprinted on my body; at one point I said to myself that when we like each other, we like each other looking into each other’s eyes and not looking at the shins. There is a whole work of changing the point of view, choosing the strongest one.
In what sense is yours an invisible disease?
You can never generalize, but you tend to go from days of singing and dancing to days of lying in bed for days because you can’t get up. It’s strange for understanding other people, it’s not easy. I learned to use metaphors, like the one about silky skin and dogs tearing my insides out, because my superior mesenteric artery was blocked twice. This has become a lifestyle for me and it has also become what I do artistically: I use the metaphor to pass a message.
And one of the strongest metaphors he uses is that of kintsugi. Can you explain it?
It is a Japanese word, «kin» means «gold» and «tsugi» means to repair, therefore «to repair with gold». It happened that seven years ago my sister dropped the figurine of the bride, part of the pair given to me for my wedding by my Aikido teacher. She apologized, she was mortified, then she remembered that she had recently read an article about kintsugi. So I said, “Okay, let’s fix it.” I set about reconstructing this statuette that represented me and when I put it back in place, with all its golden cracks, I realized that it looked even more like me and that at that moment it was similar to me, with its imperfections enhanced. And this is how a performance was born, which is entitled «Io mi oro», in which I retrace my scars with gold, as if I were an ancient queen; it’s an acceptance ritual, after which I offer the gold to people. It’s interesting, because after years there are specters I pass on the street who show me that they keep their little piece in their wallet. Then I also wrote a book for Mondadori, «Like gold in cracks. So I learned to make my scars precious», in which I tell my story.
And now he also does workshops on this theme.
In the book I gave myself very sincerely, so it happened that many people wrote me emails and messages, sharing their story with me. And it was precisely the spectators and readers who told me that they wanted to do what I did on themselves. Thus was born the «biographical kintsugi workshop», in which we break a bowl and then put the pieces back together, understanding how each piece, in life, leads to another. My tendency is to support rare diseases and narrative medicine, where people are not numbers and are not seen by doctors as machines to be repaired; over time, however, I have known various associations and other realities. I have also worked with cancer patients; the first time I was very excited, because I didn’t want to make a mistake, I wanted to give a good message. And the laboratory worked: it happened that people broke their bowl, they ended up with shards, one became marriage, another a child, yet another the road to Santiago. In the end it happened that the disease got lost along the way or that it became a very small piece. This is what it means to change your point of view: even if you have gone through a very dark period, in which the light is far away, taking stock of the situation and retracing your life makes you understand how many good things have also happened in your existence.
The opening photo is of Julius D’Ercolethe photo of the figurine and the one in the foreground are by Ilaria di Biagio