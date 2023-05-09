The artist who “repairs himself” with gold: “This is how I learned to love my scars” (09/05/2023)

May is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month worldwide, a group of rare hereditary connective tissue disorders. The symptoms are many – from tissue fragility to joint hypermobility, through heart and digestive system dysfunctions – but, often, the needs of those affected by these diseases risk being underestimated: it is a disability invisible, often diagnosed late – not infrequently in adulthood – after a long series of visits and, frequently, struggles to be believed to be really sick and not hypochondriacs. Being fragile also means carrying many scars, on the body, but also on the soul; however, one should not consider oneself of lesser value for this reason. This is the lesson of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing ceramic objects with gold: sometimes what seems broken at first glance has the potential to become something unique and precious. Like each of us. Gioia Dand Biagioperformer, musician, writer, trainer and activist suffering from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome has made this metaphor her own and transformed it into art and work of care for others.

Can you explain what Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is?

It is a collagenopathy, therefore a hereditary collagen disease, which causes the tissues to be more fragile. You may have, for example, the most delicate skin, which breaks easily and repairs with difficulty. Collagen, however, is also in internal organs, they too can be affected. There is not only one Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, there are several, there are also those who cannot walk because their legs are dislocated – the ligaments are also lax – or those affected by the vascular type, who have very serious at the level of the circulatory system. A fairly common feature among patients, being lax, is the effort that needs to be made even just to stand, there is fatigue and chronic pain. You enter the world of invisible diseases, which are sometimes seen and sometimes not. I have known people who were diagnosed in their 50s, whereas before they had always been considered hypochondriacs even by their general practitioner and their family.