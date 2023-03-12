The assembly of the Democratic Party, meeting at the “La Nuvola” Congress Center in Rome, proclaimed Elly Schlein the new secretary of the Democratic Party. An ovation in the room by the participants in the national assembly of the Pd greeted the proclamation of Schlein as the new secretary of the party. Visibly excited, Schlein immediately embraced Stefano Bonaccini, with whom she fought for the role in the primaries, and then her predecessor Enrico Letta. The applause lasted over three minutes, even accompanying the new secretary as she took the stage to speak. “Dear all, thank you. The first thanks go to those who have committed themselves to making us happy with this extraordinary exercise of democracy, which we carry out as the only party in Italy, the congress, the primaries”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, at the assembly of the Democratic Party, underway at the La Nuvola congress center in Rome. “Thanks to all those who went to vote, more than a million. We did it”.

“One of the things that our people have asked you is to guide us, to carry us forward united. Above all, the community of democrats has asked you to make the choices you have to make, without going to negotiate and deal with any current, with whoever tells you what to do. Use the strength of the investiture and legitimacy that you have to the full”. Thus the former secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta addressed Elly Schlein, concluding his speech at the party’s national assembly. “It would have been possible to do so many ways to get here, I think the path we chose was the right one. There was no need for a new secretary or new secretary, it wouldn’t have been enough, even with an extraordinary person like Schlein, but we needed a new Pd, and we did this”. This was stated by the former secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, at the meeting. “The basics are needed not to run a hundred meters, but the marathon, so that the country will change profoundly with the next policies”.

A minute’s silence was observed by the Pd assembly in memory “of three people who have left a void,” said Pd deputy Silvia Roggiani, president of the national commission for congress. The first is Senator Bruno Astorre, then Daniele Lucera, the teller who passed away during the polling operations, and Enrico Gandolfi, councilor of the XIII municipality.

Big names and regional delegates flock to the Nuvola congress center in Rome. Among the first to arrive was Bonaccini, Dario Franceschini, Debora Serracchiani and the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta, who on March 14, 2021 was elected at the top of the Democratic Party in the national assembly in the Largo del Nazareno headquarters. Two months ago the constituent assembly was held in the Antonianum Auditorium, a much smaller environment than the Nuvola, where 705 delegates are expected in attendance (another 221 will follow in connection), as well as 417 guests and 150 accredited journalists. In the halls, the colors green, white and red dominate on billboards and digital totems, in which the title of the event is relaunched: “The strength of the community, for people, for the planet”.

